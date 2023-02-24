What Happens if you Kill Kelvin in Sons of the Forest? – Answered

Image: Endnight Games Ltd

Sons of the Forest has just hit early access on steam, and fans are stoked, considering the original, The Forest, was such a big hit. In the latest entry, players will have an NPC to help them on their horror journey, and he goes by the name Kelvin. Kelvin can be helpful, but he has the chance of getting on your nerves. So you must be wondering, what happens if you Kill Kelvin? We have the answer for you.

What Happens When You Kill Kelvin in Sons of the Forest?

Killing Kelvin is a choice you can’t go back from; if you do end up killing him, you won’t be able to bring him back. Kelvin will be dead for good, and you might regret this decision, so make sure to think this through. Considering you are in a deadly and gloomy world, keeping your only friend around for the journey may be best.

Kelvin has helpful features, such as alerting you of nearby enemies and collecting valuable items to help you survive longer. You can even command him to build for you as you take on another critical task. Killing Kelvin would eliminate all these helpful features and, in a sense, activates a more challenging mode for the game.

If you decide to kill Kelvin, you can do it by simply picking up any weapon and using it on him until he dies. Once you do, you’ll notice he is gone for good, but don’t worry, if you change your mind in the future, you can always start a new game and make the better choice the second time around and keep him alive.

Are you having fun with Sons of the Forest? We are all anticipating an official release somewhere shortly. According to the developer, the game will be in early access on Steam for 6 to 8 months because they want helpful consumer feedback.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023