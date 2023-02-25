Image: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest has players working through the game as fast as possible to enjoy everything that is on offer to them and some have been playing alongside Virginia. She is one of the A.I controlled characters who will be able to help you similarly to how a companion would. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to give Virginia a weapon in Sons of the Forest.

Giving Virginia a Weapon in Sons of the Forest

In order to give Virginia a weapon you will have to find the pistol on the map and also be associated/be friends with her first. This can be done by making sure you have your weapons holstered and out of sight near her. As long as you continue not doing anything which might be seen as hostile near her she will approach you.

After this, you will notice that she may start to wander within your base a lot more which is a great sign you have successfully got her around for both of you to help each other. Now you can hold the E key when near Virginia to open your backpack in front of her — from there you can transfer your pistol over to your new companion and she will be able to utilize it on the field.

How Do I Get My Weapon Back From Virginia?

Once you give over your weapon you will be able to get it back. In order to do this you just need to simply go up to Virginia and hold the E key again to start the transferring process again. At this point, you can take back your pistol if you happen to need it for anything. The full system is the exact same method as if you were trading with anyone.

Now that you know how to give weapons to Virginia you may wonder if you can give commands in any way but this is not possible with Virginia — so she will instead have a mind of her own while exploring.

- This article was updated on February 25th, 2023