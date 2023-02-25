Image: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest puts players in the shoes of a Special Ops agent tasked with finding a missing billionaire and his family on a massive island filled with dangers and enemies, some of which look like they were taken straight from a horror movie. But once you met some of these creatures, how can you kill them? With that said, here’s how to kill enemies in Sons of the Forest.

How to Kill Enemies in Sons of the Forest

Truth to form, you can kill any kind of enemy in Sons of the Forest by simply inflicting enough damage to them, a feat you can accomplish by simply equipping and then using weapons as well as select tools in order to get the job done.

Although any kind of weapon is capable of killing hostiles, guns and bows are without a doubt the best tools for the job while at range. In close quarters, no weapon in the game can hold a candle to the katana.

How to Make a Bow in Sons of the Forest

As we know that coming across a gun is not an easy feat in Sons of the Forest, you can make a simple bow in the game by gathering 1 Duct Tape, 1 Rope, and 2 Sticks.

With that said, you can get the duct tape by opening the crates around the crash site, while the sticks can be gathered by cutting down any kind of tree in the game. The rope on the other hand can be found in a wide array of places throughout the Island, as you can see in our How to Get Rope in Sons of the Forest guide.

Now that you have the bow, you can craft stone arrows by combining 4 small rocks, 2 feathers, and 2 sticks. You can only craft three stone arrows at a time.

