Sons of the Forest Player Speedruns the Game in an Unbelievable Time

Image: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest has been getting attention from many people across the world and players have been diving into the large island map to survive its brutal landscape. However, some have been blitzing through everything included within the world in some of the fastest times possible. A player has already been able to do a Sons of the Forest speedrun with a time that blew us away upon watching it.

A YouTuber by the name of Spicee has showcased an impressive run of the game’s Point A to B main story until reaching the helicopter. Interestingly the player managed to do this in nine minutes and two seconds which is incredible. A stick was used for the majority of the run and it also managed to clip them into the facility near the end.

The sheer fact that they don’t have much strength either in the game and are trekking across the map like it’s nothing is highly impressive. There are moments where the player pauses for some respite picking items up but apart from that they are always on the move. Even though the game seems to be in peaceful mode — it is nice to see how quickly players have already been working out strategies for speedruns.

It wasn’t even the first speedrun that Spicee performed for Sons of the Forest, some hours prior to the nine-minute run they had been able to get a run time of 10 minutes and 55 seconds. Utilizing resources such as logs — in turn, the infinite log glitch would come in mighty handy for anyone looking to attempt a run. All in all this particular player has set speedrun standards very high already for a glitched run.

It can also be noted that there will likely be other speedruns that focus more on completing every key area before reaching the end. For the time being though this glitched speedrun is definitely a great starting point for many to watch and learn from. You could be the next player to speedrun it faster for all we know, the forest awaits you.

- This article was updated on February 25th, 2023