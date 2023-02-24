What Does the Strength Icon Mean in Sons of the Forest? – Vitality Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sons of the Forest has a lot of icons that pop up on the screen and getting used to them can take some time while you are exploring the map. There is a lot to discover and work through within the island so knowing what the core icon means will certainly assist in your survival. This article will take you through everything you need to know about the Sons of the Forest strength icon.

Sons of the Forest Strength Icon Meaning

The strength icon in Sons of the Forest is the arm located above the map on the bottom-left of the HUD. It informs you of how high your vitality is and in turn, it is based on your overall strength within the game. As you are making your way through the world be sure to keep a close check on your Strength since it is thought that it will assist you a lot.

It is unknown at this moment exactly what leveling up your Strength does in the long term but there is a possibility that it may actually increase melee damage, at least that’s what members of the community have been thinking for the time being. Whatever the icon actually improves, it is likely going to be something that does matter so make sure to keep improving it.

Fastest Way to Grow Strength in Sons of the Forest

One of the quickest ways to get your strength higher is to cut down as many trees as you can. This will give you a great steady increase of strength and since you will be gaining more resources it is a win-win either way. However, with the infinite log glitch, you will also be able to level it quickly by carrying full logs around about the place.

Now that you know what the Strength icon is in Sons of the Forest you can get back to hunting around the island for anything else you may need. Whether that is guns or just areas to simply rest up and enjoy the scenery.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023