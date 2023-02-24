Sons of the Forest Players Have Already Discovered an Infinite Item Glitch for One Material

Image: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest is being enjoyed by many folks who have been just beginning to join up with their friends in the experience and survive the best ways they know how. However, there have already been a few glitches discovered while people have been learning everything about the game. Specifically, a Sons of the Forest infinite item glitch has been capturing the attention of players.

Posted on Reddit, a user had noticed that a YouTube creator by the name of Phobe11 had created a video based on how to do the infinite item glitch. It is based on being able to make an infinite number of logs which can be extremely helpful for anyone who is needing to save some time. Since it is one of the first infinite glitches spotted, it draws up the question if there are other infinite item glitches to be found.

In order to perform the infinite log glitch, you just have to stack up four smaller logs (quarter logs) on top of each other. When you have done this, proceed to find or gather a full log and bring it toward your stack of four logs. At this point you can simply stand exactly where your placement indicator is beside the main stack and place the log over and over again — you will notice that you keep making duplicate full logs.

It is unknown why this glitch works the way it does but it may not be around for too long so be sure to take advantage of it while you can. Glitches like these in survival games make the smaller tasks a whole lot easier but it does so at a cost of genuine feature usage. Overall, it is fun to use while it is around but don’t become too reliant on it.

There are plenty of other difficulties for you to choose from in the game if you are finding anything too difficult to get to grips with. Whether that is the enemies or otherwise. Selecting another difficulty will ensure you are not pressured too much by enemies for making logs quickly to defend yourself.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023