How to Equip Great Runes in Elden Ring and Activate Their Abilities

How do you fully utilize the power of the Great Runes? Find out in this helpful guide!

March 3rd, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

Ritual-Pot-Elden-Ring-article

Elden Ring has plenty of ways to make sure that you can perform to the best of your ability. Be it through different ways that you’ll take on foes on Horseback, with powerful magic spells, or using the environment to your advantage with the new Jump button, you’ll find yourself navigating the world and fighting foes with ease.

However, one thing that has not changed compared to previous entries in the FromSoftware library is how difficult the boss fights of the game are, but you are granted some great rewards for finally besting these giant foes. Great Runes will help you along the way, granting you powers that you can obtain nowhere else in the game that can further you along quite a large amount. But how do you equip these mythical items, and how do you activate them? Follow our guide to find out how to do just that!

Great Runes – What Are They

Ornamental-Straight-Sword-Golden-Beast-Crest-Shield-Elden-Ring

After defeating the Major Bosses of the game, you’ll be granted items called Great Runes. What they are at first is a mystery, as the first one that you obtain is from Godfrey, and you are given little information about what to do next after that. You’ll need to find their restoration points, and reactivate the power that is inside of them, granting you with great options for ways to power up your character.

To restore the power of your Great Rune, you’ll just need to make a detour back to the Divine Tower in the region where you fought the boss and reactivate their power at the top of the tower. Once you do that, you’ll be able to equip your Great Rune, but there is one further step needed to fully utilize their power.

You’ll also need a Rune Arc, which is a rarely dropped item to fully bathe in the glory of your Great Rune. Increasing your Arcane stat may help you find more of these divine items. However, if you’re not looking to grind your way through mountains of enemies for a chance to get one, you’ll be able to get them at the Liurnia of the Lakes and Roundtable Hold merchants. Once you have the Rune Arc, you can equip and activate your Great Rune to see its effects.

There are currently five Great Runes in the world of Elden Ring. Godrick’s Great Rune raises all of your attributes, the Great Rune of the Unborn is used to perfect rebirth, allowing you to reset your skills, Radahn’s Great Rune raises your maximum vitality, FP, and Stamina, Morgott’s Great Rune greatly increases your max Vitality and Rykard’s Great Rune restores your health upon defeating enemies.

Destroying the bosses can make your journey through the world of Elden Ring a much easier task, as you’ll be able to fight harder and live longer than ever before. Now that you know how to activate them and equip them properly, get out there and keep on your journey to becoming an Elden Lord!

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.

