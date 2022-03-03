Elden Ring Arcane Explained: What Does the Arcane Attribute Do?

Elden Ring is a great way to play a game the way you’d like to. While exploring the world, you’ll be able to fight and defeat enemies and claim glorious loot that you’ll find on their corpses. You’ll also be able to find many different types of items in the world, and there is a way that you can help yourself get better loot when you fell an enemy.

However, if you find yourself needing to get newer and better items, there’s thankfully a way to do that with just a few of your Runes. Find out how to increase your chances of getting better items with our helpful guide on the Arcane ability!

Elden Ring – What is Arcane

Spending your hard-earned Runes on a stat that you’re not sure what it does sounds like a scary idea, so thankfully, we are here to help you figure out what the Arcane Stat does for you in Elden Ring.

Arcane is the main skill that helps your Discovery Stat, which means that you’ll be able to find new items, weapons, and more throughout the world, and on the corpses of your enemies. You’ll be granted better items and more items that will help you on your quest when your Discovery stat is high, compared to leaving it at the standard level.

You’ll also see an increase to your Holy Defense, and also helps raise your Vitality, helping you withstand attacks for longer, and survive in this punishing world for longer than you ever could before.

For those that are using a lot of Magic in their Elden Ring journey, you’ll be able to wield better Magic items, as certain items need high Arcane values, as well as Intelligence and Faith. Elden Ring is great for players that are looking to experiment a bit with new classes, as the whole world is something new, compared to the previous Souls-like games.

So weather you’re looking to get your hands on better items, or just a way to make sure that you’ll be able to live to fight another battle, putting some of your Runes in the Arcane category is a great option. The ability to also build upon your Holy Defense, and weild higher value magic items makes this a great choice for Magic-Users as well! If you’re looking for help trying to find your best beginner build, or what items you’ll need to craft great consumables, we’ve got you covered!

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.