How to Escape the Flower Cell in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose

Some of the puzzles in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose can leave players frustrated about what to do. It is even more frustrating when the game adds on a timer, forcing you to complete a task in a short window. Escaping the Flower Cell is precisely what we’re talking about, with only two minutes to escape, or Rose will be killed. If you need help escaping this cell before the time limit runs out, keep reading as we will tell you how to quickly escape the Flower Cell in Shadows of Rose.

How to Escape the Flower Cell in Shadows of Rose

Your mystery messenger will be helping you along the way, but his hints aren’t obvious and don’t give you much to go on. Your goal here is to use Rose’s power on the correct flowers in the proper order to progress further in the mission. Below is the correct order of flowers and the hints the messenger gives you. Monsters will attack you after you shoot the first flower, so be prepared.

“Right, Lower than barrel, Left” – Use your power on the flower closest to the ground furthest right.

“Hole in the wall.” – Inside the cell, use your power on the big flower in the middle of all the other flowers in the wall to the right.

“Up above.” – Use your power on the biggest flower on the top of the ceiling, which has a different color than all other flowers.

Congratulations, you have escaped the prison in under two minutes and can progress further into the story. Multiple puzzles in the DLC story can be tricky to maneuver after Rose escapes this cell. One of those is the Doll Puzzle, so if you find yourself having trouble once you reach that point, check our guide on how to solve it!

Resident Evil Village: Winters’ Expansion is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch Cloud, and PC.