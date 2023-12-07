How to Even Out Ground When Building in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Building in LEGO Fortnite can be a fun and creative experience, but it can also be a bit annoying when you spend most of your time trying to even the ground.

Don’t worry. I’ve been through this too, and it turns out the solution is quite simple. In this article, we will guide you through the process of evening out the ground when building in LEGO Fortnite.

Is There a Way to Even the Ground in LEGO Fortnite?

Yes, you can even out the ground in LEGO Fortnite. The key is to use the Snap Mode. This mode allows you to connect pieces by aligning them at certain points, known as snap points, which appear as white dots. To activate Snap Mode, hold the right click on your PC or the left trigger on your console while focusing on the piece you want to connect.



If the snap points aren’t visible or if snap building mode isn’t helping much, aim the crosshair at the center of the part you want to connect. This should line up the pieces, reveal the snap points, and hopefully make the ground even.

If you’re still having trouble, remember to hold the Left Trigger or the right mouse button before placing the piece. Also, note that you cannot move items once they’re placed. However, you can destroy them and get the used materials back, allowing you to rebuild them somewhere else. Finally, if nothing else works, ensure the piece is at the same level as a nearby one. Hold down Snap Mode and gently nudge it into the correct position.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023