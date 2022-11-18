How to Evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

One of the most exciting features of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the new Pokemon trainers will get to encounter and experience during their time exploring the Paldea Region, and the roster is far from bland. Alongside a vast number of new base forms, these Pokemon have a variety of evolutions to unlock as you progress, but some are a little easier to come across than others. Bramblin is a prime example of a Pokemon with some niche evolution requirements, so if you’re keen to get Brambleghast on your team, read on to find out how you can.

When Does Bramblin Evolve into Brambleghast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Bramblin may appear as a pretty simple Pokemon, but if you’re desperate to get ahold of its evolution, Brambleghast, you’ll have to follow the same process as evolving Pawmo into Pawmot. So unlike most Pokemon, which evolve via leveling up during battles, the process of evolving Bramblin is a little more hands-on. You’ll need to have Bramblin at the front of your party to ensure that it’s your follower Pokemon, and you’ll need to let it follow you for around 1,000 steps before you can evolve it by leveling it up one final time. While it’s following you, it can participate in any Let’s Go activities, but it needs to travel 1,000 Steps alongside your trainer.

If you want to complete this as quickly as possible, the most efficient method is by running around an open space and keeping Bramblin at the front of your party. The 1,000 steps you need to take don’t need to be concurrent, so if you want to work on evolving while you travel between destinations, you can bring Bramblin out whenever it suits you and continue to watch him roll like a tumbleweed. Be warned, though, if you stray too far from the Pokemon, it’ll return to its ball, and the steps you take won’t count.

