How to Exfil Gas Canisters in Warzone Shadow Siege Event

August 17th, 2023 by Noah Nelson
After blowing up Zaya Observatory and entering the secret base below, your next objective is to find and exfil gas canisters in Warzone Shadow Siege. This can be hard to do, especially with the swarm of enemies and allies running around. Here’s the best way to exfil gas canisters in Warzone Shadow Siege.

Where to Find Gas Canisters in Warzone Shadow Siege

To find the gas canisters in Warzone Shadow Siege, you first need to descend to the bottom of the secret base under Zaya Observatory. To do that quickly and easily, I recommend taking the ascend/descend rope next to the stairs or entering the secret base from the cave entrance on the side.

Once you’re at the bottom of the secret base, you’ll find Gas Canisters around vehicles and in rooms. There is a long hallway with vehicles on the side. The best place I found that contains 20+ Gas Canisters is in the room attached to the hallway with the vehicles, opposite the vehicles.

I also recommend picking up every gas mask you see because the entire secret base is shrouded in gas which requires a gas mask to not take damage. Your gas mask will deteriorate with time and damage taken, so pick up new gas masks when you see them drop from enemies.

How to Exfil Gas Canisters in Warzone Shadow Siege

Once you have a Gas Canister, you’ll enter third-person mode and need to exfil. To exfil, you can open your tac-map to see the two ally helicopters nearby (they are marked blue). Run to the closest ally helicopter.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After quickly taking out the enemies, approach your exfil helicopter and get in it. Instead of exfiling, you’ll see a prompt that says, “place gas canister.” Do that and you’ll successfully exfil your Gas Canister.

If you and your squad successfully exfil five Gas Canisters, you’ll earn the MW3 bonus Charm award exclusive to the Warzone Shadow Siege event. In the match, everyone as a whole needs to successfully exfil 45 Gas Canisters. Good luck!

- This article was updated on August 17th, 2023

