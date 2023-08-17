How to Intercept Five Radio Transmissions in Warzone Shadow Siege Event

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Warzone Shadow Siege event is an in-game mode that has a bonus objective of intercepting five radio transmissions. If you do this successfully, you’ll earn a tier skip. Here’s how to intercept five radio transmissions in the Warzone Shadow Siege event.

Best Location to Intercept Radio Transmissions in Warzone Shadow Siege

As a promo for Modern Warfare 3, Activision has made a special Warzone event called Shadow Siege. In Warzone Shadow Siege, you can complete six bonus objectives to permanently unlock rewards. One of those rewards is a tier skip, but you have to intercept five radio transmissions in Warzone Shadow Siege to get it.

The only way to intercept radio transmission in Warzone Shadow Siege is to pick up Burner Phones dropped by enemies. There are hundreds of enemies that attack you as you play through the Warzone Shadow Siege game mode. All you need to do to intercept the radio transmissions is pick up the Burner Phones dropped on the ground after killing an enemy.

After playing the Warzone Shadow Siege game mode myself, I found that the best location to find Burner Phones is in and around the secret bunker underneath Zaya Observatory.

Waves of enemies spawn around Zaya Observatory, so camp out somewhere safe and defeat as many enemies as you can. When the coast is clear, run out and scan the ground for Burner Phones. To complete your objective, you need to pick up five Burner Phones.

Once you pick up a Burner Phone, you’ll get some information about the enemy’s plans. Personally, I couldn’t focus on what they were saying because of the general chaos happening at all times during the Warzone Shadow Siege event.

This isn’t confirmed, but we believe you have to pick up five Burner Phones in one match of Warzone Shadow Siege. This may not be true, you might be able to intercept three radio transmissions in one match and two in the next and still complete the objective.

Either way, you’ll complete the intercept five radio transmissions objective, earn your tier skip, and be ready for Modern Warfare Zombies.

- This article was updated on August 17th, 2023