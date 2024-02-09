How to Face Scan in NBA 2K24 With MyNBA 2K App

Image: 2K

Immersing yourself in NBA 2K24 goes beyond playing MyCAREER and buying shorts. It involves putting yourself in the game using the Face Scan in NBA 2k24 with the MyNBA 2K App.

This can be achieved using the MyNBA 2K Companion app, available for download on compatible iOS or Android devices. Below, you’ll find detailed instructions on how to scan your face and update your MyPLAYER even after starting MyCAREER.

How to Scan Your Face in NBA 2K24

Check if your MyPLAYER account is set up and linked to both NBA 2K24. Check if your MyPLAYER account is set up and linked to the MyNBA 2K Companion app. In the MyNBA 2K Companion app, choose “Scan Your Face.” Follow the prompts on the screen.

These are just the basics of the process. However, if you want to make sure that you’ll get the best possible scan, consider the following tips:

Make sure that your face is evenly lit.

Minimize shadows as much as possible.

Try not to blink.

If you blink, stop moving your head to make sure the app will stop taking pictures.

Position the phone at eye level. Many users tend to hold it slightly lower and tilt it upwards.

Maintain a distance of about 18″ between your face and the phone.

The MyNBA 2K app will show you how to frame your face.

Slowly turn your head up to 45 degrees, keeping your gaze forward.

Make sure to actually turn your head instead of just moving your chin side to side.

How to Update Your MyPLAYER Face

Image: 2K

If you’ve started your game and want to add your own look to your character, do this:

Make sure you’ve completed all the steps mentioned above in the MyNBA 2K Companion app.

Go to the main menu, pick MyCAREER, and open the City with your current MyPLAYER game.

Pick the Appearance choice in the MyPLAYER section of the Nav menu.

Go to the Appearance tab to change how your MyPLAYER looks.

Press the “Scan Your Face” button at the end of the appearance choices.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2024