How to Farm Mad Alchemist’s Ladle in Last Epoch

How mad is the alchemist?

February 16th, 2024 by Davi Braid
Image: Eleventh Hour Games

A Mad Alchemist’s Ladle is hard to come by. That’s why we put together this guide with the best way to farm Mad Alchemist’s Ladle in Last Epoch.

Recommended Videos

The Best Way to Farm Mad Alchemist’s Ladle in Last Epoch

Mad Alchemist’s Ladle is an uncommon item dropped only from Exiled Mages, so you will have to fight and defeat many of them to have a chance of getting this item. Depending on your class, this task can be a bit annoying. And remember, the drop rate is low, so don’t be disheartened if the Ladle doesn’t drop immediately. Keep defeating the Exiled Mages, and eventually, you’ll see success. That said, you can speed up the process by target farming in Monoliths and improving the item’s drop rate.

Target Farming in Monoliths

Monolith-in-Last-Epoch
Image: Eleventh Hour Games

Concentrate on the Unique or Set Wand or Catalyst echo rewards offered by the Stolen Lance timeline. By focusing on these specific rewards, you increase the likelihood of the Mad Alchemist’s Ladle dropping. It’s a game of patience and persistence, but the rewards can be well worth the effort.

Improve the Item’s Drop Rate

You can enhance an item’s drop rate by equipping gear that increases your Item Rarity. The higher your Item Rarity, the better your chances of unique items like the Mad Alchemist’s Ladle dropping. So, keep an eye out for gear that can boost your Item Rarity, and make sure to equip it when fighting Exiled Mages.

The Mad Alchemist’s Ladle

NameMad Alchemist’s Ladle
TypeWand
SubtypeUnique Birch Wand
Range1.7
Base Attack Rate1.02
Implicits+(12 to 16) Spell Damage, +(20 to 30) Mana, -3 Spell Mana Cost
Modifiers+(8% to 48%) Chance to Slow on Spell Hit, +(8% to 48%) Chance to apply Frailty on Spell Hit, +(8% to 48%) Chance to Shred Armour on Spell Hit, +(8% to 48%) Chance to Electrify on Spell Hit, +(8% to 48%) Chance to Poison on Spell Hit, 8% more Spell Damage per Negative Ailment on the Target, +1% increased Cast Speed per 2 Intelligence, 1 Mana Gained on Potion Use per 4 Intelligence
Related AilmentsSlow, Frailty, Shred Armour, Electrify, Poison
DescriptionInfused with countless potions, its effects are very unpredictable.
Required Level17
Effective Level for Legendary Potential17
Legendary PotentialLP1 – Common, LP2 – Uncommon, LP3 – Rare, LP4 – Extremely rare
Dropped FromExiled Mage (Rune Prison encounters) – Uncommon

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2024

About The Author

Avatar photo

Davi Braid is a devoted writer and gamer who's immersed in the world of interactive storytelling. Having worked in office jobs, he took a daring leap to pursue his dream job: writing about video games. His work is featured at many publications, and his journey has allowed him to explore the rich narratives and immersive experiences that this medium has to offer. In his quest to uncover the hidden gems within gaming, Davi embraces new genres and unearths unexpected delights in the world of video games.

More Stories by Davi Braid

More on Attack of the Fanboy :