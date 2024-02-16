How to Farm Mad Alchemist’s Ladle in Last Epoch

Image: Eleventh Hour Games

A Mad Alchemist’s Ladle is hard to come by. That’s why we put together this guide with the best way to farm Mad Alchemist’s Ladle in Last Epoch.

The Best Way to Farm Mad Alchemist’s Ladle in Last Epoch

Mad Alchemist’s Ladle is an uncommon item dropped only from Exiled Mages, so you will have to fight and defeat many of them to have a chance of getting this item. Depending on your class, this task can be a bit annoying. And remember, the drop rate is low, so don’t be disheartened if the Ladle doesn’t drop immediately. Keep defeating the Exiled Mages, and eventually, you’ll see success. That said, you can speed up the process by target farming in Monoliths and improving the item’s drop rate.

Target Farming in Monoliths

Image: Eleventh Hour Games

Concentrate on the Unique or Set Wand or Catalyst echo rewards offered by the Stolen Lance timeline. By focusing on these specific rewards, you increase the likelihood of the Mad Alchemist’s Ladle dropping. It’s a game of patience and persistence, but the rewards can be well worth the effort.

Improve the Item’s Drop Rate

You can enhance an item’s drop rate by equipping gear that increases your Item Rarity. The higher your Item Rarity, the better your chances of unique items like the Mad Alchemist’s Ladle dropping. So, keep an eye out for gear that can boost your Item Rarity, and make sure to equip it when fighting Exiled Mages.

The Mad Alchemist’s Ladle

Name Mad Alchemist’s Ladle Type Wand Subtype Unique Birch Wand Range 1.7 Base Attack Rate 1.02 Implicits +(12 to 16) Spell Damage, +(20 to 30) Mana, -3 Spell Mana Cost Modifiers +(8% to 48%) Chance to Slow on Spell Hit, +(8% to 48%) Chance to apply Frailty on Spell Hit, +(8% to 48%) Chance to Shred Armour on Spell Hit, +(8% to 48%) Chance to Electrify on Spell Hit, +(8% to 48%) Chance to Poison on Spell Hit, 8% more Spell Damage per Negative Ailment on the Target, +1% increased Cast Speed per 2 Intelligence, 1 Mana Gained on Potion Use per 4 Intelligence Related Ailments Slow, Frailty, Shred Armour, Electrify, Poison Description Infused with countless potions, its effects are very unpredictable. Required Level 17 Effective Level for Legendary Potential 17 Legendary Potential LP1 – Common, LP2 – Uncommon, LP3 – Rare, LP4 – Extremely rare Dropped From Exiled Mage (Rune Prison encounters) – Uncommon

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2024