How to Farm Presents in Roblox Pet Simulator 99

Image: BIG Games and Roblox Corporation

There’s nothing better than free presents in a video game, and Pet Simulator 99 in Roblox has many of them. Claiming free presents in the game can take time, but did you know there is a way to farm them?

This guide will detail the best present farming method in Pet Simulator 99, allowing you to claim a ton even away from your keyboard!

Present Farming Method in Roblox Pet Simulator 99

To farm presents in Roblox Pet Simulator 99, you first want to make sure you have a few essential items. Try to get as many items listed below as possible to maximize your chances to farm for presents.

Pineapple (Rare)

Candycane (Epic)

Treasure Hunter Potion IV (Legendary)

Treasure Hunter V Enchant (Mythical)

Treasure Hunter IV Enchant (Legendary)

I want to be clear that you don’t need all of these items to farm presents in Pet Simulator 99, but the more you have, the higher your chances will be. Once you have some of the items mentioned, use/equip them, allowing the game to farm the presents. Each of these items increases your drop rate for presents, allowing you to farm without even being at your keyboard.

You will know that this method has worked when the text “new item!” displays at the bottom of the screen with a present icon. Click on the icon to successfully claim your free present, rewarding you with whatever is inside. You’ll find that this is one of the best ways to get presents back to back without little to no effort!

How to Get Enchants in Roblox Pet Simulator 99

The most important item out of all the ones mentioned in this guide is Enchants, which you can obtain in several ways. The quickest and easiest way to acquire Enchants is through the game’s rank rewards system, in which you can get Enchants as a reward by ranking up. Additionally, you can buy Enchants at the Enchantments Vendor, which becomes available after getting one Gold Brick area.

- This article was updated on December 18th, 2023