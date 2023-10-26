How to Feed and Tame Brontosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

Image: Studio Wildcard

All the fun in Ark: Survival Ascended lies in taming big beasts found across the world. One of the greatest beasts in the game is a Brontosaurus, and this will walk you through how to feed and ultimately tame it.

Taming a Brontosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

Before feeding and taming a Brontosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended, you must first learn how to trap and stun it. After those steps are complete, you can feed the Brontosaurus enough times until you officially tame it as your own. Follow the steps below to learn how to feed and tame the Brontosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Step 1: Trap the Brontosaurus

First, you must set up a couple of large bear traps for the Brontosaurus, which will be crucial for taming the massive beast. To make a bear trap, you must use a Refining Forge Station. Check out the required crafting materials to create a bear trap below.

Prerequisites: Bear Trap

Fiber 10x

Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot 6x

Hide 15x

Step 2: Trap and Stun the Brontosaurus

After setting up two large bear traps, you will now want to capture the attention of the Brontosaurus. To do this, you can shoot a crossbow or a tranquilizer gun at it, causing it to run over to you and the location of the large bear traps. Lure the Brontosaurus in the bear trap, which should capture it, making it unable to move. Next, fire tranquilizer darts at it until it passes out completely.

Step 3: Feed the Brontosaurus

While the Brontosaurus is unconscious, add kibble or vegetables to its inventory. Adding these items to the dinosaur’s inventory is how to feed it. If you fear the dinosaur will wake up, add some Narcotics to keep it sedated.

Keep feeding the Brontosaurus until you have successfully tamed the beast for yourself. Depending on the level of the dinosaur, the time it will take to complete the taming process will differ. Just make sure to continue feeding the Brontosaurus all your food in your inventory.

October 26th, 2023