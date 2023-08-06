How to Find and Use the Plain Ribbon in Remnant 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You may be wondering what to do with the Plain Ribbon in Remnant 2 or trying to learn where to find it. The Plain Ribbon is worth more than it looks, and players can find it in various locations. Read further to learn where to find the Plain Ribbon and how to use it in Remnant 2.

Where to Find the Plain Ribbon in Remnant 2

Players can find the Plain Ribbon Quest item in the Council Chambers, Shattered Gallery, Gilded Chambers, or The Great Hall. All of these locations are located within the Losomn level of Remnant 2, so if you don’t have any of these dungeons in your current playthrough, reroll Losomn in Adventure Mode until one becomes available.

Considering the Plain Ribbon is a quest item, it’s hard to miss as it glows bright red. I found mine in the Council Chambers; its exact location is shown in the image below.

How to Use the Plain Ribbon in Remnant 2

Once you find the Plain Ribbon, your goal is to bring it to a pair of statues that are holding hands. This statue will appear in the same dungeon of the Plain Ribbon and can be easily found by looking at the game map, as it appears in a circular light-bulb shape section.

When you find the statue, interact with it and select the Plain Ribbon, making your character wrap it around its hands. Next, make your way back to the crystal checkpoint, fast-travel away from your current location, and fast-travel back. Return to the statue, and the ribbon will now be purple. Go up to grab the ribbon, and you will be rewarded with a new Amulet.

The amulet will be different depending on whether you are currently in a Light Dungeon or Dark Dungeon. If you are in a Light Dungeon, you will be rewarded with the Golden Ribbon; if you’re in a Dark Dungeon, you will be rewarded with the Silver Ribbon.

The Golden Ribbon “increases Mod damage by 25%. Activating a Mod grants haste for 15 seconds.” I love using this amulet with the Nightfall gun, considering it makes the Dreadwalker Mod much more deadly.

Meanwhile, the Silver Ribbon “increases Skill damage by 25%. Activating a skill grants Haste for 15 seconds.” This is perfect for players who prefer using skills over mods.

How to Get Nimue’s Ribbon in Remnant 2

Players who want Nimue’s Ribbon must acquire both Silver and Gold Ribbon. This will take some time as you’ll have to reroll and complete a Light Dungeon and Dark Dungeon of the locations mentioned earler. Either way, once you get both Silver and Gold Ribbons, bring them to Nimue, who will combine them for you, creating Nimue’s Ribbon Amulet.

Nimue’s Ribbon grants players increased Relic healing effectiveness by 50% and trigger Haste for 25 seconds when a Relic is used.

- This article was updated on August 6th, 2023