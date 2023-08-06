Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Necklace of Flowing Life is one of the most challenging amulets to find in Remnant 2, not because it’s stuck behind a demanding boss but because it’s tough to roll a campaign that has it. Finding this amulet comes down to a lot of luck, but knowing where to find it can increase your chances. Here is how to get The Necklace of Flowing Life in Remnant 2.

Where to Find the Necklace of Flowing Life Amulet in Remnant 2

The Necklace of Flowing Life amulet has three known locations, including The Lament, The Chimney, and The Twisted Chantry. Each of these dungeons is found in the Yaesha level of Remnant 2, so make sure to continue to reroll Yaesha in adventure mode until one of these dungeons becomes available.

Rolling one of these dungeons in your playthrough is easy; the harder part is rolling the actual room with The Necklace of Flowing Life. This rare amulet is found through a hidden door in a room that doesn’t always spawn in your playthrough, meaning it could take you a few rerolls in Adventure Mode for it to become available.

You will know you have found the room when you find a coffin inside and an indent in the wall to the right of the coffin. You can walk through this indent and enter a secret area of the dungeon that you’re in. Continue through this hidden area; eventually, you’ll encounter another coffin with the Necklace of Flowing Life.

This hidden room looks similar in The Lament, The Chimney, and The Twisted Chantry. I wish I had an image of the room in question, but unfortunately, rolling this room is very rare, and I have yet to do it. It’s highly recommended to head to youtube, where a handful of videos will show you what the room looks like!

The Necklace of Flowing Life Effects

The Necklace of Flowing Life provides the following effect: “Increases Grey Health conversion by an additional 100%. When Grey Health Conversion triggers, gain 5x the amount as Mod Power.”

Grey Health is excellent as it’s health that can potentially come back after you take damage from enemies. Meanwhile, having more Mod Power will allow you to activate your Mods more, increasing your overall damage output and damage per second.

