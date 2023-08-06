How to Get the Tightly Wound Coil in Remnant 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you searching for the Tightly Wound Coil in Remnant 2? This rare ring is one of the top choices for those looking to create a tank build, and we got you covered on where to find it! Here is where you can find the Tightly Wound Coil Ring in Remnant 2.

Where to Find the Tightly Wound Coil Ring in Remnant 2

The Tightly Wound Coil can be found in the Void Vessel Facility dungeon of N’Erud. If you don’t have the Void Vessel Facility available in your playthrough of Remnant 2, reroll in Adventure Mode until you roll it into your game.

As you progress through the Void Vessel Facility, you will encounter tons of capsules that can be opened by interacting with the machine next to them. One of these capsules contains an enemy and the Tightly Wound Coil ring inside.

The capsule that contains the ring can change depending on your playthrough, so I can’t give you the exact one to open. Just make sure to open all of them, and eventually you will find the one containing the Tightly Wound Coil. I discovered mine inside a capsule in a small room in the center of the dungeon map.

Tightly Wound Coil Effects

The Tightly Wound Coil is a powerful ring that can help tremendously if you plan on creating a tank-like build. For example, the in-game description for this ring is “when spending 75% or more of current magazine, gain a shield for 10% of Max Health for 5s. Does not stack with itself.”

In other words, this ring will allow players to unload their magazines and get rewarded for doing so. Every time you unload 75% or more of your current magazine, a shield will be applied to your character, making it able to withstand more damage. This ring is especially great for the Challenger Archetype, as the Challenger is one whose primary focus is to be turned into a tank.

- This article was updated on August 6th, 2023