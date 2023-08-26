How to Find Holo Chests and Safes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Epic Games

Continuing Nolan Chance’s Snapshot Questline in Fortnite Chapter Four Season Four, players are tasked with searching safes and holo chests. This guide details the easiest way to complete this quest, as well as what on earth a holo chest actually is.

How to Find Holo Chests in Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Fortnite.gg, Epic games

Holo chests are containers that project a hologram of the loot they contain. If you regularly use these and didn’t know their name until now, you’re not alone — I had no idea until I started this quest.

Holo chests are typically always in the same place each game. Use the map above to pick a chest and plan your route. Don’t forget that you need a key to open holo chests.

Since you’re this far in the questline, you can purchase Keys from Nolan in Frenzy Fields for 100 Bars. Keys can also be found in chests, from certain augments, and looted from defeated players.

You can only hold a maximum of three at one time. Some holo chests, such as ones that contain Exotic weapons, also require multiple keys to open. Not the most economical for this quest, but those weapons do pack a punch.

Note: The current map featured in this article is based on data from the previous Season. While most of the holo chests are still in the same spots, some may have been removed. We will update the image as soon as new data is available.

Where to Find Safes in Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Fortnite.gg, Epic games

I found that the easiest way to complete this quest was by opening holo chests — however, if you’re low on Bars or luck, safes will do the job. It’s the safe option if you will.

Safes don’t need keys to open and contain a decent number of Bars within. They do take a little longer to open than regular containers, however. Check high and low in buildings if you’re having trouble pinning their exact locations down.

Note: Safe locations displayed in the image above are also based on Season Three’s data. We’ll replace the image with the latest information once it’s available. Thanks for your patience!

Don’t forget to check out our guide on Forecast Towers, a brand-new feature in Fortnie Chapter Four Season Four that marks future Storm Circles on the map. Happy heisting!

This guide was written while playing Fortnite Chapter Four, Season Four on Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2023