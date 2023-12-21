How to Find Polar Peely in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Finding Polar Peely is no easy task in LEGO Fortnite. He is a rare villager who is only seen in a dangerous biome. Don’t worry, though. We’re here to help you by telling you exactly how to recruit him.

In the dangerous world of LEGO Fortnite, there are many characters to discover and recruit. One such character is Polar Peely, a rare villager with a knack for farming. To have him in their crew, players will have to venture into dangerous areas. They also need to make sure their village is ready to welcome new people right away.

Where to Find and How to Recruit Polar Peely in LEGO Fortnite

Polar Peely is a rare villager who seems to have a preference for the colder regions of LEGO Fortnite. While some may argue that he can be found anywhere, the most reliable sightings have been in the frostlands. So, if you’re on the hunt for Polar Peely, it’s time to bundle up and head for the snow.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once in the frostlands, keep an eye out for campfires. These are often gathering spots for villagers, and Polar Peely is no exception. If you spot him near a campfire, don’t hesitate to approach. He’s a friendly character and will likely be more than happy to join your village.

However, before you invite Polar Peely to join you, make sure your village is ready to welcome him. Upgrade your village and have a bed ready for him. Once everything is set, ask him to settle in your village and enjoy the new addition to your community.

What is Polar Peely Good at?

Polar Peely is not just any villager; he has a special talent for farming crops. This makes him an invaluable asset for any village. His expertise can help boost your food production and ensure your village’s prosperity. So, when you have Polar Peely in your village, make sure to utilize his skills to the fullest.

- This article was updated on December 21st, 2023