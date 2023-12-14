How to Find the Crystal Pool in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Image: Game Freak

We’re about to tell you how to find the Crystal Pool in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk and all you can find there.

The Crystal Pool, one of the Six Wonders of Kitakami, is nestled at the peak of Oni Mountain, right in the heart of Kitakami. This expansive area is adorned with a man-made bridge that spans across a lengthy strip of water. The pool is unique for its glowing crystals that rise from the depths, similar to those found in Area Zero.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Crystal Pool Location

The Crystal Pool is located at the top of Oni Mountain in the middle of the Kitakami region. It’s a large pool at the summit of Oni Mountain. Along the way, you may encounter Carmine, who shares intriguing rumors about the Crystal Pool being a place where one might encounter spirits of the departed.

The Crystal Pool is more than just a scenic location; it’s also a place of scientific interest. Briar refers to the area as “sacred ground.” She believes that the crystals in the pool emit energy similar to Terastal energy. While the reason for this is unknown, she hopes to use this knowledge to stabilize the Terastal phenomenon in regions beyond Paldea.

Briar’s research at the Crystal Pool could potentially bring her closer to understanding Terapagos, suggesting a possible connection between the Pokémon and the Crystal Pool itself. This makes the Crystal Pool not only a place of beauty and mystery but also a key location in the quest for knowledge about the Pokémon world.

What Happens at The Crystal Pool After The Indigo Disk DLC in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

In the Indigo Disk DLC, players can discover Sparkling Crystal Clusters within the Crystal Pool. These clusters are revealed during an event involving an attack by a Milotic in The Teal Mask storyline. Moreover, the DLC triggers an event if you take Terapagos to the Crystal Pool, leading to the appearance of Sada or Turo.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2023