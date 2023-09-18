How to Get New Teal Mask Clothing and Hairstyles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image: Nintendo and Game Freak

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC Teal Mask offers players an array of new outfits and hairstyles. However, these unique accessories and styles aren’t given to the player right away. Instead, the player must first complete some tasks to unlock the Teal Style Card. This guide will walk you through how to get the Teal Style Card and unlock the new Teal Mask clothing and Hairstyles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Get Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask Clothing and Hairstyles

Players must get the Teal Style Card to access the new clothing and hairstyles in the Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Teal Style Card can be acquired by simply playing through the Teal Mask’s story, which first becomes available after Jacq calls.

Once players complete a few quests in the Teal Mask storyline and battle Kieran, they will be invited to Kieran’s home. At Kieran’s home, players will be rewarded with the Festival Jinbei and the Teal Style Card. Now that you have the Teal Style Card, you can finally access all the new clothing and hairstyles associated with the DLC at any clothing store or salon in Paldea.

All New Teal Mask Clothing and Hairstyles

There are tons of new content in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask. Check out the complete list of outfits and hairstyles below!

All Clothing in Pokemon Teal Mask DLC

Blue Poke Ball Case

Eevee Mask

Festival Clinch Bag

Festival Jinbei

Fezandipiti Case

Fezandipiti Mask

Green Poke Ball Case

Joke Glasses (Clefairy)

Joke Glasses (Dipplin)

Joke Glasses (Eevee)

Joke Glasses (Jigglypuff)

Joke Glasses (Pikachu)

Munkidori Case

Munkidori Mask

New Autumn Uniform

New School Backpack

New school Gloves

New School Hat

New Spring Uniform

New Summer Uniform

New Winter Uniform

Ogre Mask

Okidogi Case

Okidogi Mask

Pikachu Mask

Purple Poke Ball Case

Red Poke Ball Case

School Helmet

School Loafers

School Sandals

School Socks

School Tights

Tera Fire Case

Tera Grass Case

Tera Water Case

The Teal Mask

Yellow Poke Ball Case

All Hairstyles in Pokemon Teal Mask DLC

Bantu Knots

Center-parted Bob

Half-up Bun

Kitakami Ponytail

Kitakami Updo

Short Bangs

Side-parted Bob

Undercut Bob

As you can see, there are tons of styles to mess around with in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask! Feel free to try them all out and find which combination works best for your character.

