How to Get New Teal Mask Clothing and Hairstyles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC Teal Mask offers players an array of new outfits and hairstyles. However, these unique accessories and styles aren’t given to the player right away. Instead, the player must first complete some tasks to unlock the Teal Style Card. This guide will walk you through how to get the Teal Style Card and unlock the new Teal Mask clothing and Hairstyles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
How to Get Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask Clothing and Hairstyles
Players must get the Teal Style Card to access the new clothing and hairstyles in the Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Teal Style Card can be acquired by simply playing through the Teal Mask’s story, which first becomes available after Jacq calls.
Once players complete a few quests in the Teal Mask storyline and battle Kieran, they will be invited to Kieran’s home. At Kieran’s home, players will be rewarded with the Festival Jinbei and the Teal Style Card. Now that you have the Teal Style Card, you can finally access all the new clothing and hairstyles associated with the DLC at any clothing store or salon in Paldea.
All New Teal Mask Clothing and Hairstyles
There are tons of new content in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask. Check out the complete list of outfits and hairstyles below!
All Clothing in Pokemon Teal Mask DLC
- Blue Poke Ball Case
- Eevee Mask
- Festival Clinch Bag
- Festival Jinbei
- Fezandipiti Case
- Fezandipiti Mask
- Green Poke Ball Case
- Joke Glasses (Clefairy)
- Joke Glasses (Dipplin)
- Joke Glasses (Eevee)
- Joke Glasses (Jigglypuff)
- Joke Glasses (Pikachu)
- Munkidori Case
- Munkidori Mask
- New Autumn Uniform
- New School Backpack
- New school Gloves
- New School Hat
- New Spring Uniform
- New Summer Uniform
- New Winter Uniform
- Ogre Mask
- Okidogi Case
- Okidogi Mask
- Pikachu Mask
- Purple Poke Ball Case
- Red Poke Ball Case
- School Helmet
- School Loafers
- School Sandals
- School Socks
- School Tights
- Tera Fire Case
- Tera Grass Case
- Tera Water Case
- The Teal Mask
- Yellow Poke Ball Case
All Hairstyles in Pokemon Teal Mask DLC
- Bantu Knots
- Center-parted Bob
- Half-up Bun
- Kitakami Ponytail
- Kitakami Updo
- Short Bangs
- Side-parted Bob
- Undercut Bob
As you can see, there are tons of styles to mess around with in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask! Feel free to try them all out and find which combination works best for your character.
