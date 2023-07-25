How to Fix Apex Legends “No Servers Found” Error

Image: Respawn Entertainment

If you’re trying to log into Apex Legends but are getting a “No Servers Found” error, then you’ve come to the right place. There are several reasons why you could be getting the “No Servers Found” error in Apex Legends, and in this guide, I’ll walk you through a few key fixes that can eradicate this error. Here is how to fix the “No Servers Found” error in Apex Legends.

All Fixes for Apex Legends “No Servers Found” Error

The “No Servers Found” error in Apex Legends can be caused by many things: connection issues, file bugs, server problems, etc. To fix this particular Apex Legends error, I suggest going through the list of fixes in chronological order.

Restart Apex Legends

The first thing you need to try is to close out and boot back up Apex Legends. Sometimes, a quick manual close and restart is enough to refresh whatever was giving you the “No Servers Found” error.

This is a quick fix that can solve all your problems, but if it doesn’t, don’t lose hope. Keep reading.

Power Cycle Your Device

Next, you need to force close Apex Legends and shut off your device. Whether you are on PC or console, shut off your device and wait 10 seconds. Then, pull the power cable from the outlet and wait 10 seconds. Plug the power cable back in and boot up Apex Legends again. This is called power cycling your device.

A running joke with IT when it comes to any technology fixes is, “Turn it off and turn it back on again.” That’s basically what we’re doing here, but it genuinely works sometimes. If power cycling your device fixes the “No Servers Found” error in Apex Legends, then you’re good to go.

Check Your Internet Connection

If restarting Apex Legends and power cycling your device didn’t work, the next thing you need to do is check your internet connection. If you are on wifi, ensure that your device has a strong connection.

If there’s a problem, you need to turn off your router and turn it back on again to reestablish a better wifi link. I highly recommend connecting your device to an ethernet cable to ensure a foolproof connection. If, after checking your internet connection, you still get the Apex Legends “No Servers Found” error, then you know the problem isn’t because of your internet.

Delete and Reinstall Apex Legends and Verify the Files

You can also try deleting Apex Legends and redownloading it. Sometimes, a game’s files can randomly get corrupted. By deleting the game and reinstalling it, you can get rid of any strange bugs.

You can also try verifying your files. To do this, go into the options of the game that exist on your device. There should be a “verify files” button that you can select. By doing this, you’re scanning to see if there are any bugs. If there are bugs, you’ll be given options to fix it.

Wait for Respawn to Fix the Issue

Lastly, you can wait for Respawn to fix the Apex Legends “No Servers Found” error. This is obviously the worst outcome, but sometimes, it’s the only solution.

To make the wait bearable, I suggest checking @_ApexStatus on Twitter to find out what is happening currently with the game. If there is a global problem happening with Apex Legends, you’ll get the latest news here.

- This article was updated on July 25th, 2023