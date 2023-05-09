How to Fix Apex Legends Problem Processing Game Logic Error

Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends has had plenty of errors appear over the years (as with any majorly online server-tied game) and players have been encountering the “problem processing game logic error” recently. It is no surprise that people want to fix this issue as soon as possible so they can get back into action — we understand why! This article will take you through how to fix the Apex Legends Problem Processing Game Logic Error.

Fixing the Problem Processing Game Logic Error in Apex Legends

The reason why many players are currently experiencing the Problem Processing Game Logic Error is because of the Arsenal Season update. There is an expected fix that will go out for this within the next hour as stated by the official Respawn team on Twitter. This means that for the time being you will likely not be able to fix the Processing Game Logic Error no matter what you try and do.

Related: These are the Damage Stats for All Weapons in Apex Legends

Waiting the hour and then rebooting Apex Legends should solve the error for you once the fix is live. If you haven’t updated your game with the Arsenal season update yet then you could also opt to not download anything until the fix is ready. Either way, everyone affected will still be locked out of the multiplayer portion of Apex — which we know is a lot of it.

Is the Problem Processing Game Logic Error Common in Apex Legends?

There have been a few times in the past when this error has been appearing around the community. It is a general game error but is always something that can be fixed and/or sorted by the developers. This means you won’t have to wait too long before playing with your favorite Legends again.

Related: All Classes in Apex Legends, Explained

Now that you know that waiting for a fix or rebooting Apex Legends is the best way around this error, you can rest assured you won’t be alone in wondering how to sort this issue in Apex Legends. We wish you all the best on your next Apex matches this season!

- This article was updated on May 9th, 2023