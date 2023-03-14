How to Fix Apex Legends Error Code 110

A new error is plaguing Apex Legends and it is called Error Code 110. This error code gives you a message saying “unable to complete EA Account sign in” which means you won’t be able to play Apex Legends. Luckily for you, we’ve got a few tips and tricks you can try to fix Error 110.

Apex Legends: How to Fix Unable to Complete EA Account Sign In

Perform a Power Cycle

Our first piece of advice for fixing the Apex Legends Error 110 is to turn off your platform and turn it back on. This error is usually on consoles, but if you are getting this error on PC too, simply turn off your device, unplug the power, wait for one minute, and turn it back on again.

Performing a “power cycle” will completely refresh your console or PC and will help eliminate any errors you may be experiencing. The goal is to help your device communicate to EA that you can play Apex Legends.

Check Your Internet Connection

The second fix for the Apex Legends Error 110 is to check your internet connection. If your internet connection is bad, your device will have a hard time communicating with the Apex Legends servers.

Make sure your wi-fi or hard connection is secure to your device. If it is and you’ve already tried to power cycle your device to refresh and eliminate Error 110, there is another fix you can try.

Check EA Troubleshooting

While the tips and tricks we provide are helpful and will hopefully eliminate Error 110 so you can get back to enjoying Apex Legends, if all else fails, you can visit the EA troubleshooting website. Here, they have multiple FAQs that could be the solution you need.

A few other tricks you can try to fix Error 110 in Apex Legends is to change your server before entering Apex Legends by pressing R3 on the title screen, change your DNS settings, and simply wait for Respawn to fix their game.

- This article was updated on March 14th, 2023