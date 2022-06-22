Nothing can be more frustrating than being unable to play Apex Legends when you want to. It isn’t uncommon to run into the no server found error when trying to boot up Apex Legends and it doesn’t offer much of a solution to the issue when you get it. What does the game even mean when it says no servers found, it’s not like Apex Legends just shut down overnight. Let’s go over what the no server found error is and how you can fix it.

What is The No Server Found Error in Apex Legends

Unlike some error messages, this one is very literal. The error is caused by your computer being unable to find an Apex Legends server to connect to. This is most likely the error that will be thrown up when Apex Legends servers are eventually taken offline and the game dies, but you shouldn’t be getting this error anytime soon. The main cause of this error currently is for some reason or another, your computer is unable to connect to the Apex Legends Server.

How to Fix The No Server Found Error in Apex Legends

Check if the Apex Legends servers are offline

there are many different reasons that the Apex Legends servers could be taken offline, whether it be for scheduled maintenance or the server got overloaded because the new patch just came out. Regardless of the cause, you should always check the server status for Apex Legends if you ever run into any trouble with the game. It can be quite frustrating to go through a whole bunch of troubleshooting steps just to find out the servers are down.

Check your internet connection

Just because your computer says you are connected to the internet, it doesn’t mean you are fully online. Sometimes you may be connected to your router but not able to access the internet. Just do a quick piece of mind check for yourself and make sure you are able to access the internet and maybe restart your router if it feels a bit slow.

Restart your computer

It’s not uncommon for technology to start up incorrectly sometimes and this can cause any number of issues with no clear cause. This is a troubleshooting step that you can do while you are restarting your router to save some time since routers can take a decent amount of time to start up.

Run Apex Legends in Administrator Mode

Depending on the security settings on your computer, some games can be blocked from being able to access the internet without you even knowing. While you can go through your Windows firewall and security settings to give Apex Legends the ability to go through the Windows firewall, it is simpler to launch the game as an Administrator. This will allow the game to do whatever it wants on your computer and should only be used with trusted games.

Verify your Apex Legends game files

Anytime a file is read or written to there is a chance that something could go wrong. This means anytime Apex Legends is closed, one of its files could get corrupted in some way. This could cause any number of issues and the only way to fix it is to verify the game files through either Steam or Origin, whichever you have it downloaded through. This shouldn’t take too long and it will automatically re-download any files that are found to be corrupted.

Hopefully, one of these steps will fix Apex Legends for you and allow you to play again. If you need any more help with Apex Legends make sure to check out our other guides.

Apex Legends is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mobile.