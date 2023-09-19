How to Fix Baboon Error Code in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 is no stranger to error codes and baboon is one of the worst ones. The baboon error code is caused by faulty internet communications between Bungie and your internet. Here’s exactly how to fix the baboon error code in Destiny 2.

Related: How to Fix Error Code WEASEL in Destiny 2

All Destiny 2 Baboon Error Code Fixes

Right when Season of the Deep launched, I was plagued with Destiny 2 baboon error codes all the time. I could hardly get past an encounter in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon. Now, I haven’t had a baboon error in a really long time. Here’s to hoping it stays that way.

If you keep getting Destiny 2 baboon error codes that are kicking you from the game, there are a few fixes you can try.

Power Cycle Your Device

The first thing I recommend doing is power cycle your device. To do this, close out of Destiny 2 and turn your device off.

Once your device is powered off, pull the power plug out of the outlet. Wait 15 seconds and then plug it back in. Now, boot up your device and try playing Destiny 2 again.

Power cycling your device resets its connection to your internet so this fix can help get rid of the baboon error code.

Check Your Internet

The next thing you need to try is check your internet. During this step, I recommend using an ethernet cable from your router to your device to get the most secure internet available.

Make sure your router is working properly and not cutting in and out. If you don’t have a secure ethernet or WiFi connection, you’ll get the baboon error more often.

Upgrade Your WiFi Router

On a Reddit thread, I discovered that many people who were struggling with the Destiny 2 baboon error found massive improvements when they upgraded their WiFi router.

While this may not be feasible for everyone, upgrading your router may be the right fix for you.

Wait for Bungie to Fix the Error

If none of the fixes above work, the only thing you can do is wait for Bungie to fix the baboon error. It’s not what anyone wants to hear, but if the error is on their side, then they need to fix it.

I highly recommend you follow Bungie Help on Twitter (or X) as they are very active, especially in reporting errors and bugs. Hang tight and hopefully the error will be resolved sooner rather than later.

- This article was updated on September 19th, 2023