How to Fix Diablo 4 Progress Not Carrying Over to Seasonal Realm

If you’re hopping into a new season of Diablo 4 and you’re wondering how to transfer over your saved progress with one character into the Seasonal Realm, then you’ve come to the right place. Frankly, I think the way seasons are handled in Diablo 4 is confusing, so to help you through it, here is your guide on how to carry over progress into the Seasonal Realm in Diablo 4.

Does Character Progress Carry Over to the Seasonal Realm in Diablo 4?

Unfortunately, you can’t carry your Eternal Realm character over to the Seasonal Realm in Diablo 4. It’s a huge bummer that all the progress you made in the Eternal Realm is kind of wasted.

However, if you have an Eternal Realm character that has unlocked most of the map, collected every Altar of Lillith, and completed the campaign, you need to sign into that character first to have your Seasonal Realm character have all that progress carry over. Character progress does carry over into the Seasonal Realm, but Eternal Realm characters themselves do not.

Yes, you’ll still have your level 50+ character and all the progress you’ve made there, including if you beat the campaign, but if you want to participate in the fun new stuff, you need to create a brand new character and select Seasonal Realm.

You can always return to your Eternal Realm characters to experiment with a new build and grind out endgame content, but you won’t be able to take your old character from the Eternal Realm into the Seasonal Realm. You’ll need to start from scratch with a brand-new character.

On the bright side, the Seasonal Realm is a great opportunity to create a new character with a new class that you’ve never played before. Despite what everyone says, every class in Diablo 4 is fun and good, and new seasons are the perfect playground to experiment with new classes and builds.

The downside to Seasonal Realm characters is that once the season is over, that Seasonal Realm character will be transferred to the Eternal Realm and you’ll need to create another brand-new character to play the new season. Again, you can’t take an Eternal Realm character into the Seasonal Realm, but your overall progress does carry over, so every Diablo 4 season is a chance to play a new class and experience a new adventure.

- This article was updated on July 20th, 2023