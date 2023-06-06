Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Are you wondering how to fix Diablo 4 Twitch drops not working if you didn’t receive a specific reward for watching eligible Diablo 4 content on Twitch? You can earn exclusive in-game content like weapons and trophies for your favorite classes for a limited time. Unfortunately, several issues can prevent you from obtaining these items from Twitch Drops. Here are common issues and fixes to get your Diablo 4 Twitch Drops working.

How to Fix Diablo IV Twitch Drops Not Working

If your accounts are correctly linked, and you haven’t received Diablo 4 Twitch Drops, here are some troubleshooting steps you can take:

Make sure your Battle.net and Twitch accounts are linked together.

and accounts are linked together. If multiple rewards are available for watching consecutive hours, claim any unlocked rewards before trying to earn more . This means that any unlocked rewards must be claimed before additional rewards are given.

. This means that any unlocked rewards must be claimed before additional rewards are given. Twitch drops can take up to 24 hours to appear in-game, so be patient.

to appear in-game, so be patient. If you’ve recently reset your Twitch password , you’ll need to unlink and then relink your Twitch account to your Battle.net account before you can start earning rewards again.

, you’ll need to unlink and then relink your Twitch account to your Battle.net account before you can start earning rewards again. Be sure to check the promotion details for expiration dates on rewards you’ve claimed on Twitch but haven’t linked to your Battle.net account.

on rewards you’ve claimed on Twitch but haven’t linked to your Battle.net account. Make sure any ad-blockers or pop-up blockers are turned off for Twitch.

are turned off for Twitch. If all else fails, try clearing your browser’s cache and cookies, or switch to a different browser .

. Finally, remember that some promotions may have eligibility restrictions based on your country or region. Be sure to check the eligibility list before participating.

If you are trying to earn a Twitch Drop for a specific class in Diablo 4, make sure you watch 6 hours of eligible Diablo 4 content when the Twitch Drop is active:

June 5 – June 11: Rogue and Necromance

Rogue and Necromance June 12 – June 18: Sorcerer

Sorcerer June 19 – June 25: Druid

Druid June 26 – July 2: Barbarian

By following these steps, you won’t have issues earning Twitch Drops for free content in Diablo 4!

