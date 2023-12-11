How to Fix Disappearing Villagers in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

The Disappearing Villagers bug in LEGO Fortnite may very well be the game’s worst, as it will cause all of your villagers to disappear from the game at the drop of a hat while also taking your Village Square with them and resetting its level.

But is there a way to get your villagers or village level back and fix the bug, or is your progress just gone? Here’s how to deal with the Disappearing Villagers bug in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite: How to Fix Disappearing Villagers

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there’s no way to fix the Disappearing Villagers Bug in LEGO Fortnite, as the only thing players can do is wait until either the bug is fixed during a future patch or the game fixes itself after a load.

Related: All LEGO Fortnite Villagers and Jobs Listed

The reason for that lies in how, differently from the way more simple disappearing Village Square bug —which can sometimes be solved by simply building another one in its place and only causes your Square to vanish — there is no way to prompt the villagers to appear without interacting with them. If you are faced with the Disappearing Village Square bug and your Village level resets after you build another one in its place, I’m sorry to say that there’s no fixing for the latter.

How to Work Around the Disappearing Villagers and Village Square Bug

To ease the headache that comes with losing your Village progress and being thrown back to square one, I recommend all players to either prioritize two villages instead of one or to store the number of resources needed to level up their Villages to that point in chests. Both will demand an almost equal amount of work, as you will need to gather twice as many resources no matter what you choose to do.

This guide was made while playing Fortnite on both PC and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2023