Are you wondering how to fix the disconnected code ‘Goldflake’ error in Warzone 2.0? The dreaded ‘Goldflake’ error has plagued Operators for multiple Call of Duty franchise entries. We are not surprised that Operators are now running into ‘Goldflake’ when attempting to play Warzone 2.0 on launch day. Since the game is free-to-play, we suspect that the servers cannot handle the large population of Operators trying to play all at once. While the ‘Goldflake’ error has never really been solved, it does tend to go away once the server load has been lightened. Here is everything you need to know about fixing the disconnected code ‘Goldflake’ error in Warzone 2.0, regardless of your playing platform.

How to fix Disconnected Code ‘Goldflake’ Error in Warzone 2.0

Operators experience the ‘Goldflake’ error code in Warzone 2.0 on all PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms. This error happens after someone uses their console system’s power-saving or quick resume functions. Unfortunately, there is no proper fix for the ‘Goldflake’ error, and you will likely see it again after resolving it. However, here is the best workaround for all platforms so you can get back into the game and beat those Strongholds.

When you encounter this error, close out of Warzone 2.0 so you are back at the home screen of whatever device you use. Then, restart your device, and when it comes back up, load Warzone 2.0 again. If you run into the ‘Goldflake’ error again, you need to repeat the process until it goes away. For example, we’ve had to reboot our devices three times before the error went away and we could get back into the game.

Do Not Do This!

Some guides state that you must purchase a one-month subscription to Xbox Live Gold to fix this error, but this is NOT true. First, Activision and Microsoft confirmed that you do not need an Xbox Live subscription to play Warzone 2.0. Second, players still report the ‘Goldflake’ error after buying a subscription. Please do not get caught in this trap.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022