How To Fix Error Code 14515 in MW2

Sever issues are commonplace in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, and players can encounter all sorts of error codes and bugs when trying to find a multiplayer match or drop into a Warzone battle royale match in Al Mazrah. While most of the issues are server-side and don’t have any fixes that a player could do on their end to remedy them, there are some things that you can try if you’re getting certain error codes when trying to play MW2 multiplayer. One such issue is error 14515, which tells players “failed to start matchmaking.” Here’s what you can do to fix it.

How to Fix “Failed to Start Matchmaking” Error 14515 in Modern Warfare 2

If you’re seeing this issue when trying to play Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone, then you’re out of luck. Error 14515 means that the game’s servers are down, either intentionally for maintenance or unintentionally because something is broken. Regardless of your chosen platform, whether that be PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, you won’t be able to access any online features.

If you’re seeing error 14515 and you’re sure the servers are still live — like if your friends or playing and you’re the only one locked out — then there are a few things you can try to troubleshoot the issue. The first thing you should do is ensure that your internet connection is stable. Use a wired ethernet connection or reset your router if you’re on Wi-Fi. After that, completely restart Modern Warfare 2 and boot the game up again to see if the issue is resolved.

Other than that, a full system reset could fix your problem. Just turn off your PlayStation, Xbox, or PC and completely power cycle it. This should fix any connection issues that might have prevented you from reaching the Modern Warfare 2 servers. If this last-ditch effort doesn’t work, then you’ll have to contact Activision support and see if they can help you with the issue.

- This article was updated on September 8th, 2023