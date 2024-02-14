How to Fix Error Code 4e940a0d in NBA 2K24

Image: 2K

If you’re looking for a way to fix the error code 4e940a0d in NBA 2K24, your search ends here. In this guide, we’ll present all possible solutions to get rid of this error code so you can return to the virtual court in no time!

Recommended Videos

What to Do When You Get the Error Code 4e940a0d in NBA 2K24

If you keep getting error codes like “EFEAB30C” or “4B538E50,” it’s likely because your game data isn’t up-to-date. This means you won’t be able to continue playing until you’ve downloaded the latest update. However, although rarer, other things can cause the Error Code 4e940a0d, and we listed all the possible solutions below.

Update NBA 2K24

Make sure that your game is updated to its most recent version. After the download finishes, a pop-up notification will tell you to return to the main menu. If you need, here are the steps you need to follow to manually update your game:

PlayStation

Locate NBA 2K24 in your library or on your home screen.

Click on the “Check for updates” option.

Install any available updates.

Xbox

Open the “My Games & Apps” menu.

Choose “Updates.”

Nintendo Switch

Find the NBA 2K24 icon on your home screen.

Hit the “+” button.

Choose “Software update via the Internet.”

PC

Go to your Steam Library

Right-click on NBA 2K24 and click on Properties

Click on the Updates tab

Usually, playing a few games in “Play Now” is enough to trigger the download of the update. After a few matches, the game should display a message that prompts you to return to the main menu. After that, a loading screen will appear to indicate that the update is being applied.

Resend Account Email Confirmation

Image: 2K

One of the common causes of this error is the need to resend the account email confirmation. Here’s how you can do it:

Visit the NBA 2K website. Click on “Sign In.” Enter your MyPLAYER account credentials. Once you log in, your account is automatically verified.

This should fix the issue. With your account properly verified, you can also try the game’s Face Scan feature.

Use an Old Account to Play the Game

Many players don’t know that each console can only hold five NBA 2K accounts. If you make more, the extra ones won’t connect to the server. You might be able to get the 2K Support team to remove old accounts. But if not, you’ll need to stick with your first five accounts.

Check If a Software is Blocking Your Connection

Sometimes, certain software may block your connection to the NBA 2K servers. You might want to try deactivating your Anti-Virus software for a moment. That said, there are a few things we can try in order to fix this issue:

Temporarily disable your firewall.

Adjust antivirus settings to trust NBA 2K24.

Turn off your VPN.

Update your network drivers.

If nothing works, I recommend you contact NBA 2k24’s support team. They will help you identify if there’s any software blocking your connection to their servers.

Recreate the Reserved Space

Reserved space is a portion of your hard drive allocated for updates and patches. If you delete the reserved space, the game will recreate it when launched. However, many problems can be created if this process is canceled, including the error code 4e940a0d. Make sure not to ever delete the game’s reserved space.

Check if Your Data is Out of Sync

Image: 2K

Sometimes, files may appear missing because all data is not synced. If you’ve tried everything else already, it’s time to try re-syncing your game. I recommend you try everything else first since this method can take hours. Choose the “Play Now” option and keep your game on that screen until a message for an update appears.

This message could take a while (possibly hours) to appear, depending on where you are in the syncing process. After receiving the message, you will be asked to return to the main menu. I recommend you go to bed and leave the sitting on the menu until the next day. You never know how long it might take for this process to start. You’ll eventually see a loading screen showing that the update is being applied.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2024