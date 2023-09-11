NBA 2K24 Clothing Guide | Where to Buy Accessories, Socks, Clothes, and Shoes

After entering The City for the first time, you might wonder where to buy new items for your character so you aren’t wearing the same old boring default outfit as every other player in the game. However, knowing where to find these shops in The City can be confusing since there is a lot of ground for you to cover. To simplify this, we’ve assembled an NBA 2K24 clothing guide to show you where to buy accessories, socks, clothes, and shoes for your MP!

Where to Buy New Clothes in NBA 2K24

To buy accessories, socks, clothes, and shoes for your MP in NBA 2K24, you will want to head to the shopping center south of Rival’s Plaza Station in The City, as shown in the map above. Here, you will find many items available for purchase to customize your MP with your favorite clothing items and accessories. Once you arrive at the shopping plaza you will find that it is split into two sides: left and right.

Head to the left side of the shopping plaza to find shops for your favorite real life official brands. Here are all the licensed brands you can purchase new clothing items and accessories in NBA 2K24:

Under Armour

Converse

Puma

New Balance

Jordan

Nike

Adidas

Elite

The Paint Tattoo

New Era

Drips Bros.

NBA Store

Related: Where to Buy Short Shorts in NBA 2K24

Head to the right side of the shopping plaza to find additional clothing items, accessories, wheels, and tattoos. Here are all the fake brands in NBA 2K24:

2K League

Alter Ego

Decks

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Embellish

Finders Keepers

Rise

Specs

State Farm

Swags

Tattoo Envy

Wheels

Once you find a shop where you want to buy accessories, socks, clothes, and shoes, you need to head instead, approach the counter, and press the ‘Open Store Menu’ button (X on PlayStation, A on Xbox, B on Nintendo Switch). Then, you can try everything before buying it to ensure it fits your player’s style.

If you buy many items and must show them off to other players immediately, you can equip them from the buy menu to wear them out of the store. This means you don’t have to navigate the game’s menus to equip each item, saving you time and hassle.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing NBA 2K24 on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on September 11th, 2023