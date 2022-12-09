Are you wondering how to fix error code GUITAR in Destiny 2? Nothing is worse than playing Destiny 2 and having the server crash due to a random error. A common error plaguing players recently is the GUITAR error code. Luckily, this error code is easy to fix if you ever run into it. We have found the best steps from Bungie and players worldwide. Here is everything you need to know about fixing error code GUITAR in Destiny 2.

How to Fix Error Code Guitar in Destiny 2

The primary reason for the GUITAR error is when too many items are left on the ground after an activity, like a Gambit. The easiest way to prevent this error from happening is to pick up all items off the ground while performing those activities. Items that can trigger a GUITAR error include:

Ammo (Primary, Special, Heavy)

Destination Materials

Engrams (Rare, Legendary, Powerful, etc.)

Glimmer

Orbs of Power

Bungie is aware of an issue during the Last Wish raid where items left over after the Riven fight will hit the limit we spoke about above, causing every player to receive the guitar error and crashing the server.

Clear the Console Cache

If you still receive the error message, you can clear your console’s cache by following these steps:

Shutdown your console Unplug the power cord from your console Let your console sit unplugged for 5-minutes Plug the power cord back into your console and turn it on Launch Destiny

Clear the Steam launcher Download Cache

Here is how you clear the Steam launcher download cache:

For your Steam client, you need to navigate to Steam -> Settings on the top left side of your client Navigate to the Downloads tab and click the Clear Download Cache button Confirm you want to take this action Launch Destiny

Clear the Epic Games Store Launcher Webcache

Here is how you clear the Epic Games Store launcher webcache:

Make sure the Epic Games Store client is closed by right-clicking the tray icon and selecting the Exit option Open a Run box by pressing the Windows and R keys together. Type in %localappadata% and press Enter Navigate to the Epic Games Launcher folder Open the Saved folder Delete the webcache and webcache_4147 folders (webcache_4147 may not exist, but that is okay) Restart your computer Launch Destiny

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

