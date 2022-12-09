Destiny 2 Calabrese Error Code: What is This and How to Fix?

Getting an error code is nothing new in Destiny 2, especially when it comes to newly released content. With so many players trying to jump into something new at once, it makes sense that somewhere and somehow something is going to break. The error code that a lot of players are seeing right now is calabrese and this is a new code for Destiny 2. Since it is so new, not a lot of players know what it means. Let’s go over what the error code calabrese means and how to fix it.

What is Error Code Calabrese in Destiny 2 and How to Fix It

While you are trying to quickly grind up your season level, you don’t really want to keep getting error codes thrown at you and being kicked from your games. So it is understandable why getting error code calabrese is quite annoying.

Depending on how you look at it, this can be the best error code to get or the worst. This is because error code calabrese means the error is on the Destiny 2 server side of things. This error is normally received when Destiny 2 is trying to do some server maintenance without fully taking the servers for the game offline.

This is where it gets a bit subjective as since the error is coming from the Destiny 2 servers being undergoing maintenance there is not much you can do. So if you keep getting this error over and over again you really just need to wait for the error to be resolved.

Normally, if you see this error you should be able to queue back up for the activity again and get right back into it. If you keep getting the error while trying to queue for a specific activity, you might want to try playing a different activity and see if you still get the calabrese error code.

If you keep getting the error code for any activity you try to play, check the server status of Destiny 2 as the servers could be going down for emergency maintenance. If there has been no notice that the servers are going down and you are still getting the error you might want to check your internet connection and firewall settings.

While you won’t normally see an error code calabrese as you play the game. It is important to know that when you do see the error the problem is not on your end for the most part.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 9th, 2022