How to fix error code np-104602-3 on PlayStation

Gaming is really fun, but only when you don’t get interrupted by annoying error codes like PlayStation’s np-104602-3. If you’ve received this error code on PlayStation and are looking for a fix, you’ve come to the right place. Here is how to fix the np-104602-3 error code on PlayStation.

How to fix PlayStation np-104602-3 error code

There are a couple of potential fixes you can try to get rid of the np-104602-3 PlayStation error and get back to your game. Follow this guide step-by-step to fix the issue.

Check your internet

You’ll get error code np-104602-3 if your internet connection isn’t strong. So, the first thing you should do to fix this error is check your internet.

To do so, check your router and make sure it’s on. Ensure that there aren’t any power outages in your area. Finally, make sure that your PlayStation has a proper internet connection to your Wi-Fi. I recommend using an ethernet connection to ensure your internet isn’t the issue.

Change your Wi-Fi Frequency Bands

With your internet secure, you can change your Wi-Fi Frequency Bands to fix the issue. In my research, people have said that doing this helps get rid of the np-104602-3 error code.

To change your Wi-Fi Frequency Bands, go to Settings on your PlayStation. Select Network and select Set Up Internet Connection in Settings. Press options on the Wi-Fi you’re using and go to Wi-Fi Frequency Bands. Change it to 5 GHz or 2.4 GHz. See which one resolves the error.

Change your DNS Settings

If that doesn’t fix the issue, you’ll want to go into Advanced Settings. Do this by selecting Advanced Settings on your active Wi-Fi on your PS5. Scroll down and switch DNS Settings from Automatic to Manual.

Once you’ve done that, test your internet connection. This should fix your PlayStation np-104602-3 error code and allow you to play your games again. If there’s still an issue, try power cycling your PS5 and following these steps again.

- This article was updated on October 11th, 2023