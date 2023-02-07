How to Fix PSN ‘Can’t Use This Content. Can’t Connect to the Server to Verify Your License’ Error

Gamers attempting to play a PS4 or PS5 game purchased through PlayStation Network may find themselves with the following error: “Can’t use this content. Can’t Connect to the server to verify your license. Wait a while and then try again.” This guide details what causes this error, how to fix it and get back to playing your favorite games.

How To Fix ‘Can’t Use This Content’ Error on PlayStation Network

The “Can’t use this content. Can’t Connect to the server to verify your license. Wait a while and then try again.” error on PlayStation Network happens because the server is unable to verify that you own the game that you are playing, and can usually be fixed by restoring your PlayStation Store licenses.

How to Restore a PlayStation Store License

PlayStation 5

Go to Settings

Select Users and Accounts

Select Other

Select Restore Licenses

Select Restore

Attempt to launch your game again

PlayStation 4

Go to Settings

Select Account Management

Select Restore Licenses

Select Restore

Attempt to relaunch your game.

What to Do If Restoring Licenses Doesn’t Work

If your error isn’t resolved by restoring your game’s license, PlayStation Network is likely experiencing issues. Visiting the PlayStation Network status page should indicate any known problems and how long it will take to fix them. Unfortunately, during outages, all players can do is be patient.

Checking social media, such as Twitter, can also be helpful, as major outages are posted about as soon as they happen by PlayStation players across the globe. @AskPlayStation on Twitter will also report on major official outages during working hours.

Players currently experiencing this error during an outage can still play physical games that don’t require an online connection, as uncommon as they may be. Don’t worry, you should be able to cast spells, earn Victory Royales, and babysit your son in no time, as Sony is generally quick on the draw when it comes to repairing errors.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023