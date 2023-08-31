How to Fix GustavDev Errors in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 has had a solid run since its official launch in August 2023. Still, like most games, it has run into a few errors that are causing players problems. One of the most recent errors is the Gustavdev error, where the game informs you that it failed to load the “main menu from the current game mod Gustadev.” If you have encountered this error, look no further; we will walk you through how to fix it.

GustavDev Errors Fix for Baldur’s Gate 3

Fixing the Gustadev error in Baldur’s Gate 3 is straightforward, and the steps in this guide will have you back into your game in a flash. The Gustadev error states, “Failed to load the main menu from the current game mod Gustadev. Make sure to clear any local mods and try again.” The error then continues, telling you to contact support if the problem persists. That’s an annoyance and will take a while. Follow the steps below to fix this error instead.

Go into Steam Navigate to Library Go to Baldur’s Gate 3 and right-click Select “Properties” On the left panel, select “Installed Files.” On the right-hand side, select “Verify integrity of game files.”

After following those steps, your PC will check all the files and fix the issue. According to players on Steam, this is the most common fix, as it has worked for just about everyone. If you have tried these steps and continue getting the Gustadev error, it may be time to uninstall Baldur’s Gate 3 and then reinstall it on your PC.

Lastly, and I know it’s a pain, if the Gustadev error persists for you, it may be time to reach out to the support team for both Larian Studios and Steam. They most likely have heard from other players in the community who have encountered this error and will know a definite fix for you.

- This article was updated on August 31st, 2023