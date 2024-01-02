How to Fix Inkay Not Evolving Bug in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

Image: Game Freak

Inkay is an unusual Pokémon that evolves when you turn your Switch upside down in handheld mode. However, there is a bug that prevents it from evolving in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Here’s how to fix it.

How to Evolve Inkay in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Inkay evolves if you turn your Nintendo Switch Upside down as it levels up and reaches level 30 or higher. However, ensure that no Pro Controllers are connected to your Switch. Connect your joycons to the console with no other controllers connected, then try evolving your Inkay. This should allow your Pokémon to evolve into its next form. It appears that when Pro Controllers are connected, they prevent your Switch from signaling that it’s upside down to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, thus preventing Inkay from evolving into Malamar.

Image: Game Freak

Related: How to Catch Every Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

There are other things that might prevent Inkay from evolving aside from the controllers. Make sure that your Pokémon is at least level 30 and has learned the Topsy-Turvy move since players reported not being able to evolve Inkay without this move. Note that turning off the Pro Controller might not be enough. Check your Settings in the Switch Menu, navigate to Controllers, and unpair all controllers. Keep only your joycons connected. Then, try to evolve Inkay.

This peculiar issue occurs during an already unique Pokémon evolution process and seems to be exclusive to the Indigo Disk DLC. Whether this is the case or not, something is clearly not working as it should and we can only hope that there’s an upcoming patch on the horizon to fix this issue. Until then, you’ll need to ensure no Pro Controllers are paired with your Nintendo Switch when you want Inkay to evolve into Malamar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk.

- This article was updated on January 2nd, 2024