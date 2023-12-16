How to Catch Every Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

Image: Nintendo

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk has a whopping 26 Legendary Pokémon available to catch in-game. This includes 25 Legendaries from previous generations and Terapagos, a brand-new Pokémon. This guide covers the location of every Legendary Pokémon in The Indigo Disk and how to catch them with snacks.

How to Catch Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon SV: The Indigo Disk

You must beat The Indigo Disk’s main story before you can catch and encounter any Legendary Pokémon. You can, however, transfer them from Pokémon Home into Scarlet/Violet if you already own any.

Once you’ve beaten the DLC and blessed your ears with the Ed Sheeran x Toby Fox remix, you’ll wake up in Blueberry Academy. Make your way to the Entrance and talk to Snacksworth.

For every ten Solo Blueberry Quests (BBQs) or one Group BBQ completed, he’ll hand you a Treat for a random Legendary Pokémon. You’ll need to do a mixture of both to get all 25 Pokémon.

Once you have the Treat for the Legendary Pokémon you want — for example, a Latios Treat — you can visit the location Snacksworth mentions and catch them. Sorry fellow shiny hunters, all Legendary Pokémon in The Indigo Disk are shiny locked.

Every Legendary Pokémon in The Indigo Disk

Due to being listed in their own category, the list below doesn’t include the new Paradox Pokémon based on past Legendary Pokémon.

Below, you can find a list of every catchable Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk. Other than Terapagos, which is caught during the story, every Legendary Pokémon is obtained through Snacksworth’s Treats.

Click or tap on any Legendary Pokémon’s name below to jump to their exact location!

All Legendary Pokémon Locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

All Legendary Pokémon in The Indigo Disk, other than Terapagos, are scattered around Paldea. You can use the map above to find their general location, or use the list above to jump to a specific Pokémon for more information.

How to Catch Articuno in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Articuno is on the snowy peak overlooking the pond west of Montenevera.

Type: Ice/Flying

Level: 70

Moves: Hurricane, Haze, Blizzard, Sheer Cold

How to Catch Zapdos in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Zapdos is on top of the Poco Path Lighthouse, which you’re likely very familiar with.

Type: Electric/Flying

Level: 70

Moves: Drill Peck, Roost, Discharge, Rain Dance

How to Catch Moltres in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Moltres is on top of the northmost cliff overlooking Porto Marinada in Asado Desert.

Type: Fire/Flying

Level: 70

Moves: Wing Attack, Agility, Ancient Power, Incinerate

How to Catch Raikou in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Raikou is on the cliff north of of West Province (Area One)‘s circular river source.

Type: Electric

Level: 70

Moves: Extrasensory, Discharge, Reflect, Rain Dance

How to Catch Entei in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Entei is on the edge of a cliff in the eastmost part of East Province (Area Three).

Type: Fire

Level: 70

Moves: Extrasensory, Lava Plume, Swagger, Sunny Day

How to Catch Suicune in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Suicune is on the westmost small island in Casseroya Lake.

Type: Water

Level: 70

Moves: Extrasensory, Surf, Mirror Coat, Rain Dance

How to Catch Lugia in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Lugia is in the sea near a tiny island, north of North Province (Area One).

Type: Psychic/Flying

Level: 70

Moves: Extrasensory, Recover, Aeroblast, Rain Dance

How to Catch Ho-Oh in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ho-Oh is on the highest peak in the hilly area between Alfornada and South Province (Area Four).

Type: Fire/Flying

Level: 70

Moves: Extrasensory, Recover, Sacred Fire, Sunny Day

How to Catch Latias in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Latias is on the rocky beach below South Province (Area Four).

Type: Dragon/Psychic

Level: 70

Moves: Recover, Confusion, Tailwind, Dragonbreath

How to Catch Latios in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Latios is next to the west pond in North Province (Area Two).

Type: Dragon/Psychic

Level: 70

Moves: Luster Purge, Dragon Pulse, Zen Headbutt, Dragon Breath

How to Catch Kyogre in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Kyogre is floating in the sea north of Porto Marinada. It’s directly ahead of the beach area, near The Gracia Stones.

Type: Water

Level: 70

Moves: Muddy Water, Ice Beam, Sheer Cold, Aqua Ring

How to Catch Groudon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Groudon is in the Alfornada Cavern, the cave system underneath Alfornada. To get into Alfornada Cavern, take the entrance East of the town.

Type: Ground

Level: 70

Moves: Earthquake, Hammer Arm, Fissure, Rest

How to Catch Rayquaza in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rayquaza is chilling on the cliffs surrounding The Great Crater, northwest of South province Area Three. Since this area has no other Pokémon, Rayquaza should be easy to spot.

Type: Dragon/Flying

Level: 70

Moves: Dragon Pulse, Hyper Voice, Rest, Fly

How to Catch Cobalion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Cobalion is at the end of the path overlooking North Province (Area Two)‘s bamboo forest from the south.

Type: Steel/Fighting

Level: 70

Moves: Metal Claw, Quick Guard, Double Kick, Retaliate

How to Catch Terrakion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Terrakion is on a grassy verge east of West Province (Area One) Watchtower and next to the cliffs surrounding The Great Crater.

Type: Rock/Fighting

Level: 70

Moves: Leer, Quick Attack, Helping Hand, Work Up

How to Catch Virizion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Virzion is at the top right of Tagtree Thicket.

Type: Grass/Fighting

Level: 70

Moves: TBA

How to Catch Reshiram in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Reshiram is on a cliff, next to a waterfall east of Zapapico and next to The Great Crater.

Type: Dragon/Fire

Level: 70

Moves: Flamethrower, Fusion Flare, Hyper Voice, Fire Blast

How to Catch Zekrom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Zekrom is at the bottom of the large dry area next to the South Province (Area Five) Watchtower flight point.

Type: Dragon/Electric

Level: 70

Moves: Thunderbolt, Fusion Bolt, Hyper Voice, Thunder

How to Catch Kyurem in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Kyurem is inside a cave on the Glaseado Mountain Path. Fly to Dalizapa Passage and head north up the rocky path. Go straight forward and climb (or fly) up the cliff straight ahead, then into the cave hidden next to the ramp. Once inside the cave, jump down.

Type: Dragon/Ice

Level: 70

Moves: Hyper Voice, Scary Face, Blizzard, Imprison

How to Catch Solgaleo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Solgaleo is on top of the Pokémon League building. Silly kitty.

Type: Psychic/Steel

Level: 70

Moves: Metal Burst, Wild Charge, Solar Beam, Flare Blitz

How to Catch Lunala in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Lunala is on a cliff overlooking the sea, west of Casseroya Watchtower No. 1 and north of Porto Marinada.

Type: Psychic/Ghost

Level: 70

Moves: Psychic, Moonblast, Phantom Force, Dream Eater

How to Catch Necrozma in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Necrozma is on the edge of the cliff near Socarrat Trail and Groundblight Shrine. It’s near the waterfall flowing into the river below.

Type: Psychic

Level: 70

Moves: Stored Power, Rock Blast, Iron Defense, Power Gem

How to Catch Kubfu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Kubfu is next to the waterfall sign in North Province (Area Two)‘s bamboo forest. It’s just a little guy, so look closely!

To obtain Urshifu, you’ll need to use a Scroll of Darkness or Scroll of Waters to evolve Kubfu.

Type: Fighting

Level: 70

Moves: Scary Face, Headbutt, Brick Break, Detect

How to Catch Glastrier in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Glastrier is on Glaseado Mountain, South of the Glaseado Gym flightpoint. It’s not in a distinct spot, so you may need to roam around the general area.

Type: Ice

Level: 70

Moves: Iron Defense, Thrash, Taunt, Double-Edge

How to Catch Spectrier in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Spectrier is next to a ruin south-west of Dalizapa Passage flightpoint.

Type: Ghost

Level: 70

Moves: Agility, Thrash, Disable, Double-Edge

How to Catch Terapagos in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Terapagos is caught toward the end of The Indigo Disk’s storyline. Once you’ve defeated its Stellar Form, you’re prompted to catch it. All Poké Balls have a 100% catch rate here, so feel free to choose rare balls. I went for the Beast Ball to stop it from collecting dust in my bag.

Type: Normal

Level: 85

Moves: Tera Starstorm, Zen Headbutt, Earth Power, Water Pulse

With this many Legendaries to catch, you’re going to need a lot of Poké Balls. Check out our guide on the brand-new Item Printer to help you stock up.

This guide was written while playing Pokémon Scarlet: The Indigo Disk on Nintendo Switch.

