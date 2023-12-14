How to Fix ‘Missing Angelscript Callstack’ Error in The Finals

Image: Embark Studios

If you have been playing The Finals, you may have encountered the Angelscript Callstack error. This annoying error makes your game crash, leading to losing matches and a frustrating time all around.

No need to worry; we have possible solutions for you in this guide. Here is how you can fix the angelscript callstack error in The Finals.

Missing Angelscript Callstack Error Fix in The Finals

In the following sections, you’ll find the possible fixes to the angelscript callstack error in The Finals, starting with the most likely to work. Let’s get into it.

Fix #1: Update Windows

The fastest and most simple fix to the angelscript callstack error is to ensure that your Windows is up to date. To do this, follow the steps laid out below.

Open the Start Menu and select Settings.

Select the Windows Update tab.

Click “Check for Updates.”

If you are up to date with Windows, your PC will inform you. If not, select the newest version of Windows and allow it to install. Once the update is installed, restart your PC and then load into The Finals to see if the error code continues. If the angelscript callstack error persists, move onto the next section.

Fix #2: Delete Old Config Files

Deleting old config files is your next best bet to fix the angelscript callstack error. Follow the steps below, but remember that this will reset all your settings in-game for The Finals.

Open the Command Window by pressing Windows+R.

Type this into the text box: %APPDATA%\Local\Discovery\Saved\SaveGames

Click Open.

Delete all the files that appear in the folder.

More likely than not, deleting the config files will fix the angelscript callstack error. If it doesn’t, try the method in the next section.

Fix #3: Update Graphics Driver

Updating your graphics driver is another possible fix to the angelcall callstack error in The Finals. You can easily do this by heading to your graphics card manufacturer’s website and selecting the newest version. If you aren’t sure which graphics driver you are using, you can check by heading into your PC Start Menu and going to Device Manager.

Fix #4: Contact Support

I kept this for last considering most people want to avoid dealing with support as they can take a while to get back to you. That said, if all else fails, it may be time to reach out to the official support team at Embark Studios for The Finals. The support website is attached here, where you can contact the team and ask for help.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2023