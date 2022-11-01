The long-awaited Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was finally released on October 28, 2022. Unfortunately, like many other game releases, not everything went smoothly on launch day. Players have been complaining about various bugs in the game, including the Modern Warfare 2 showcase bug that some players still face until now. Although this issue is not entirely game-breaking like the screen stutter problem, it could ruin your experience playing Modern Warfare 2. So, let’s look at how to fix Modern Warfare 2 showcase not working bug.

MW2 Showcase Bug Explained

Showcase is a feature that allows players to customize their lobbies in Modern Warfare 2. Players can choose their favorite Operator, Weapon, and Calling Cards to appear beside their name in multiplayer lobbies. Since so many operators are available in MW2, players can mix and match their preferred weapon and operator to create an extra layer of personal customization in-game that’s unique to them.

However, players have been facing an issue where they keep reverting to the default Fender Operator despite changing their Operator, Weapon, and Calling Cards. The developers have yet to address this issue officially, but you can try some of the fixes below.

How to Fix Modern Warfare 2 Showcase Not Working Bug

You can try these methods to fix the Modern Warfare 2 Showcase issue. The easiest and quickest way is to restart the game. This may be pretty straightforward, but it doesn’t hurt to check whether or not the issue is fixed after restarting.

Next, you try turning the On-Demand Texture Streaming Option on and off. This option allows you to stream higher-resolution textures in the game, so certain game assets may not be loaded, especially on low-end PCs.

If the two methods above don’t work, reinstalling the game would be your last resort. After reinstalling the game, any missing Operators tab-related files should be downloaded and installed properly, allowing them to appear after being selected in the Showcase.

Remember that these are not official methods, so you may still encounter the bug even after applying them. For the bug to be fixed entirely, you’ll need to wait for the patch from the developer.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set for release on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022