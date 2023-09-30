How to Fix “Network Error” in My Hero Ultra Rumble

Image: Bandai Namco Entertainment

If you’re a My Hero Academia fan, chances are you’ve been digging into its latest FTP Battle Royale, My Hero Ultra Rumble. It allows 24 players to duke it out on a map in teams of 3, and cheer each other on if they’re taken down. It is certainly reminiscent of other Bandai Namco anime-based games but still features the MHA twist to keep things fresh. However, one twist that’s unwelcome in this game is the network error plaguing users in My Hero Ultra Rumble, so here’s how you can fix this!

How to Fix Network Error and Infinite Title Screen Loop in My Hero Ultra Rumble

Like with most online games, your first stop must always be the developer’s official Twitter account. @MyHeroUR has been promptly responding to the My Hero Ultra Rumble network error and infinite title screen loop plaguing some user sessions. They even recently completed maintenance on the servers to address this.

[Notice]

We are aware of the following network issues:

– The network disconnects and returns to the title screen during login, matching, and battles.

– Matchmaking takes longer than usual.



We are currently investigating this issue. Thank you for your reports and feedback! — MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE (@MyHeroUR) September 29, 2023

As of September 30, 2023, some recent maintenance was completed as of approximately 10 AM PT. As usual, the best answer to this type of issue is to wait for the game’s developer to confirm the issue is widespread before you resort to uninstalling anything, and there’ll usually be a patch.

Have There Been Other Bugs in My Hero UR?

There have been minor issues such as those affecting Rental Tickets for PlayStation 4 users, where the ticket count wouldn’t change unless you changed menus. They even published an update stating there’s a workaround, and have been doing maintenance throughout the release weekend.

🪲[Bug Notice]🪲

We have identified an issue affecting PlayStation 4 users regarding Rental Tickets. pic.twitter.com/Lki8HczTPD — MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE (@MyHeroUR) September 29, 2023

Needless to say, it can take the wind out of your sails to want to get into a game featuring your favorite anime, only to be walled by the title screen. Until more resources like Downdetector enable others to update on any server issues, be sure to frequently check Ultra Rumble’s Twitter account for the latest updates.

