My Hero Ultra Rumble is a fun way to play as your favorite character from the massive manga/anime hit My Hero Academia. Ultra Rumble takes a sampling of the series’ sprawling pantheon of heroes and villains to allow for a varied battle royale experience. You might find that Deku (Izuku Midoriya) lacks the mobility you want, or Uravity (Ochaco Uraraka) doesn’t pack the right sort of punch. But the good news is, there is a way to purchase more heroes to keep in the game. Here is how to use Character Tickets in My Hero Ultra Rumble!

How to Use Tickets to Buy Characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble

You can use Character Tickets in the Select Character menu in My Hero Ultra Rumble. On the main screen, have your current character highlighted and hit ‘A’ or ‘X’ to Change Character, and look for characters who have the ‘Unlock’ button on the bottom right, next to ‘Skill Details’ to purchase them. Characters you can currently purchase include:

Denki

Itsuka

Tenya

When you choose this, you’ll have to spend one Character Ticket to unlock the character, so choose wisely! Character Tickets are not easy to come by.

How Do You Get More Character Tickets in Ultra Rumble?

To get more Character Tickets, you’ll need to use the Shop menu (‘RB’/’R1’/’R’) accessible from the main menu, then select Standard, selecting the Hero Souls options. These can only be purchased with Hero Souls, typically for up to 300 Souls.

You can get more Souls by using the Roll menu, where if you get duplicate items you’ll get Souls based on their rarity. While 1-star items will get you 1 Soul, the value quickly goes up!

Are There Other Ways to Unlock Characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble?

From the same Roll menu where you’d get Hero Souls, character skins, and more, you’ll also occasionally get 3-star pulls in the form of playable characters for free. Within a few pulls I managed to get Eijiro and Momo in the same sitting. You’ll also notice that these characters are among those without the Unlock feature, also including:

Katsuki

Shoto

Tsuyu

Ibara

All Might

Himiko

Mr. Compress

As the game continues, you can likely expect more characters to join the roster. Find your best fit, and don’t forget about Rental Tickets if you want to try a character in battle before you buy!

