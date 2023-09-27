All My Hero Academia Characters’ Ages, Heights, Birthdays, and Zodiac Signs

Screenshot: Studio Bones

My Hero Academia is a show with an ever-growing cast of unique, charming, and relatable characters. With dozens of Heroes, several classes full of Hero-hopefuls, and more Villains than you can count, the number of characters that have been introduced is nigh impossible to remember. To help fans them remember the personal details of the Heroes, students, or Villains they stan, you can find a list of all My Hero Academia‘s main characters’ ages, heights, birthdays, and Zodiac Signs.

Beware spoilers for My Hero Academia.

The Ages, Heights, Birthdays, and Zodiac Signs of Class 1-A and Much More

Izuku Midorioya

Screenshot: Studio Bones

The protagonist of My Hero Academia and the embodiment of what a true Hero is. Izuku was born without a Quirk, but he never allowed this to stop him from pursuing his dream of becoming a Hero. He has a noble heart and is willing to go to any lengths to save someone.

Age: 16

Height: 5’5’’ / 166 cm

Birthday: July 15

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Bakugo Katsuki

Screenshot: Studio Bones

A hot-headed boy with a powerful explosion Quirk. Bakugo used to be Izuku’s best friend but became his bully when they discovered that the green-haired boy did not have a Quirk. Bakugo acts as Deku’s rival in My Hero Academia, trying to become both a better Hero and a better person.

Age: 16

Height: 5’8’’ / 172 cm

Birthday: April 20

Zodiac Sign: Taurus

Shoto Todoroki

Screenshot: Studio Bones

The youngest member of the Todoroki family and the only one to inherit both his parents’ Quirks. Shoto is a calm and monotone young man who rarely ever demonstrates his feelings. He has a deep dislike for his father, due to all the suffering he caused their family. However, since meeting Izuku, he has become more open and has fully accepted who he is.

Age: 16

Height: 5’9’’ / 176 cm

Birthday: January 11

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Ochako Uraraka

Screenshot: Studio Bones

Uraraka is a kind and excitable girl who wishes to become a great Hero to save people and give her parents a lavish life. She comes from a poor family and saw her parents struggle with money ever since she was little. Still, she has a courageous heart and never doubts to save those who are in danger.

Age: 16

Height: 5’1’’

Birthday: December 27

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Tenya Ida

Screenshot: Studio Bones

One of Izuku’s best friends and a member of the prestigious Ida family, Tenya is a strict and serious young man who tries to always follow the rules. He does not like people who disregard authority and is the most strict student in My Hero Academia. Nonetheless, he is a noble hero who wants to bring honor to his family’s legacy.

Age: 16

Height: 5’11’’ / 179 cm

Birthday: August 22

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Tsuyu Asui

Screenshot: Studio Bones

Few people in My Hero Academia are as honest and outspoken as Tsuyu Asui, the resident frog girl of Class 1-A. While some may feel intimidated by how direct she may seem, those who get to know her better find a true friend in her.

Age: 16

Height: 4’11’ / 150 cm

Birthday: February 12

Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

Eijiro Kirishima

Screenshot: Studio Bones

If there is a word that could describe Kirishima that would be manly. Eijiro is an energetic boy who dreams of becoming a Hero who can inspire others. He always tries to be positive and help his friends.

Age: 16

Height: 5’7’’ / 170 cm

Birthday: October 16

Zodiac Sign: Libra

Mina Ashido

Screenshot: Studio Bones

Mina is the life of the party and the best dancer in Class 1-A. She is a bubbly and friendly girl who stands out for her unique appearance and for how open she is. She may not be the best student, but she is still a true Hero at heart, saving others from bullies since before joining U.A.

Age: 16

Height: 5’2’’ / 159 cm

Birthday: July 30

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Momo Yaoyorozu

Screenshot: Studio Bones

Momo is the heiress of the wealthy Yaoyorozu family, meaning that she comes from a world completely different than her peers. She has struggled to fit in with her friends, as they are not as sophisticated as the young woman. Nonetheless, she has a noble heart and is always trying her best to become a great Hero in the future.

Age: 16

Height: 5’8’’ / 173 cm

Birthday: September 23

Zodiac Sign: Libra

Kyoka Jirou

Screenshot: Studio Bones

The resident rockstar of U.A. High and the one in charge of keeping Mineta and Kaminari in check. Kyoka is a young artist who plays various instruments, as well as being a great recognizance Hero. She is more reserved than most of her classmates but she is still a fierce fighter.

Age: 16

Height: 5’1’’ / 154 cm

Birthday: August 1

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Denki Kaminari

Screenshot: Studio Bones

Kaminari is a laid-back young man who loves Heroes just as much as flirting with girls. He may not be the smartest student or the most dedicated, but he is courageous and has amazing battle instincts.

Age: 16

Height: 5’6’’ / 168 cm

Birthday: June 29

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Yuga Aoyama

Screenshot: Studio Bones

The shiniest member of class 1-A and the most eccentric as well. Aoyama is a young man who loves attention and is always trying to show how elegant he can be. Despite the many issues he has during battle, Aoyama never backs down from a fight, even against opponents who surpass his strength.

Age: 16

Height: 5’6’’ / 168 cm

Birthday: May 30

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Mashirao Ojiro

Screenshot: Studio Bones

Mashirao is not as popular as most other Class 1-A students, but he is no less heroic than them. He is a martial artist who fights mostly using his own body as a weapon. When he is not training, he is known for being calm and friendly, hanging out with his friends in the dorm living room.

Age: 16

Height: 5’6’’ / 169 cm

Birthday: May 28

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Koji Koda

Screenshot: Studio Bones

A shy and soft-spoken young man who rarely ever speaks in the series. Koda prefers the company of animals, like his bunny who is seen with him almost every time Koji is resting. Still, when the situation calls for it, Koda can become a relentless warrior, running without fear to save innocents.

Age: 16

Height: 6’1’’ / 186 cm

Birthday: February 1

Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

Rikido Sato

Screenshot: Studio Bones

The members of Class 1-A own all the sweet treats they eat to Sato, the baker of the class. Rikido is an imposing young man with a sweet tooth and an even sweeter personality. He is protective of his friends and loves baking desserts for them to enjoy.

Age: 16

Height: 6’1’’ / 185 cm

Birthday: June 19

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Mezo Shoji

Screenshot: Studio Bones

Shoji is an odd-looking young man who was born with a mutation-type Quirk. This has caused him to be self-conscious about his appearance, which is why he chooses to use a mask at all times. Despite this, he is a gentle soul who wishes to become a Hero who can make people feel safe when they see him.

Age: 16

Height: 6’2’’ / 187 cm

Birthday: February 15

Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

Hanta Sero

Screenshot: Studio Bones

Sero is a joyous young man who takes things easy and likes to mess around with his friends. He is always there to help his classmates relax and unwind after a long training. Nonetheless, he knows when he needs to leave the jokes behind and focus on his Hero training.

Age: 16

Height: 5’10’’ / 177 cm

Birthday: July 28

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Fumikage Tokoyami

Screenshot: Studio Bones

Tokoyami may seem scary at first, with his bird-like head and constant talk about darkness and evil. Nevertheless, he is a simple Hero-hopeful who enjoys esoteric topics and is not afraid to show it. His friends know that behind his bravado, Fumikage is a caring friend who would protect them if needed.

Age: 16

Height: 5’2’’ / 158 cm

Birthday: October 30

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

Toru Hagakure

Screenshot: Studio Bones

If you see a cheery and overactive bundle of clothes flying, you most likely have found Toru Hagakure. She is invisible, a trait that has prompted her to express herself with her body. Hagakure may not be seen, but she is difficult to forget, given that she takes her Hero studies very seriously and does not like to slack off.

Age: 16

Height: 5’0’’ / 152 cm

Birthday: June 16

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Minoru Mineta

Screenshot: Studio Bones

The shortest and most cowardly member of Class 1-A, Mineta is a young man who chose to become a Hero so he can make women swoon over him. As time has passed, and he has experienced what it is like to be a Hero, he has become more heroic, although he still has plenty of room for improvement.

Age: 16

Height: 3’6’’ / 108 cm

Birthday: October 8

Zodiac Sign: Libra

Shouta Aizawa

Screenshot: Studio Bones

Aizawa may seem like a grumpy and unkept man who spends most of his time napping. Those who know Aizawa, the homeroom teacher of Class 1-A, know that he is an athletic and strict Hero who wants the best for his students. He can sometimes be harsh, but he has their best interest at heart.

Age: 31

Height: 6’0’’ / 183 cm

Birthday: November 8

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

Toshinori Yagi

Screenshot: Studio Bones

Better known by My Hero Academia fans for being the Hero All Might, Toshinori spent decades acting as Japan’s Symbol of Peace. He is the eighth carrier of One for All and Izuku’s mentor. He has fought without rest to keep the people of the world safe from villains like All for One, all at the cost of his health.

Age: 55+

Height: 7’3’’ / 220 cm (Only in his All Might form)

Birthday: June 10

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

