How to Fix Niamey Logan “Data is Corrupt” Error in MW3

Image: Activision

Players should expect error codes and other issues whenever a new Call of Duty update comes around. Recently, with the latest Modern Warfare 3 update, you may have encountered a Niamey Logan error that states your data is corrupt — here’s how you can fix this issue.

MW3 Niamey Logan ‘Data is Corrupt’ Error Fix

The latest error in Modern Warfare 3 informs the player that they must reset all their unlocks to proceed, leaving many fans unhappy and frustrated because they fear losing all their hard-earned progress. The good news is that there is a quick fix that doesn’t require you to lose any progress. To fix the Niamey Logan error in Modern Warfare 3, all you need to do is press the yes button.

After hitting the “yes” button, you will bypass this error and be brought into the regular Modern Warfare 3 menu. Better yet, you won’t lose any progress, and all your unlocks will be precisely how you previously left them.

Related: What to Do if Your Call of Duty is Stuck at 0%

If you continue to get the error after hitting the accept button, your next best bet is to close out of the Modern Warfare 3 app, restart your system, and reload everything again. Players have reported that exiting out of everything entirely has worked for them.

If all else fails and the data corruption error message keeps popping up, you may need to contact the official support team at Activision or Sledgehammer Games. You can do so by heading to the official website for either the publisher or developer, where you can submit a ticket.

What is Cause of the Niamey Logan Error?

At the time of writing, it is undetermined what is causing the data corruption error, and there has yet to be much information from Activision or partners on the issue. Some errors can take time to be investigated, so it’s best to wait patiently until the developers inform the community of a permanent fix. We know the support team is working on it, as the CODUpdates Twitter account made a statement. Check it out below.

📢 #MW3 #Warzone



Players logging into Season 1 may see an incorrect error message stating their data is corrupt. Rest assured that your rank, unlocks, and purchases are not lost, although Loadouts, customization, and certain settings may be reset. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) December 6, 2023

That’s all there is to know about the data corruption error, and we hope this guide has helped you bypass the error and finally get into the game!

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2023