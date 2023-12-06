What to Do If Your Call of Duty Update is Stuck at 0%

Image: Activision

The new Season 1 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 promises a ton of content. It doesn’t matter if you’re aiming to dominate in Warzone or roam Urzikstan in Zombies, and the last thing you want is for the Call of Duty update to be stuck at 0%.

How to Start Your Update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Console players in particular should reboot their devices and try to run the Call of Duty app to play Modern Warfare 3, as it will prompt for an update. The update for MW3 is 38.34 GB on Xbox, and sadly it means the countdown might have been a pipe dream for players wanting to get in right at noon EST.

If you’re trying to play the game and it keeps crashing, it means you likely haven’t opted into the update, so restart your consoles and try opening the app.

Why Your Call of Duty Update is Stuck at 0%

If you chose to update Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, you might be frustrated by the lack of progress on the download. It likely doesn’t even show the download size, so it might keep you in limbo for a bit. Just restart your console again, this should be all you need for the update to begin, after which you’ll see more progress.

There could be any number of reasons why, and with millions upon millions of players wanting to enjoy the new content, this has no doubt caused some server bottlenecks. But with new content including a Warzone update, new adversaries and Exfil features in Zombies, and more, it’s a good day to be a COD fan, if you can get past this pesky update. Keep yourself refreshed on the game, and prepare with our latest build guides based on your favorite weapons!

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2023